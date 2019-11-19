Rob Gronkowski Reveals His “Big Announcement”, Teases 2020 Return

Rob Gronkowski has finally revealed what his big announcement is. After sending out a teaser on Sunday morning leading to days of anticipation, Gronkowski does not appear ready to come out of retirement just yet.

Instead, Gronkowski’s big reveal appears to be a promotional stunt for his “Gronk Beach” party in Miami during Super Bowl weekend. The party, sponsored by Monster Energy, will feature performers Rick Ross, Flo Rida, and 3LAU to name a few.

The tight end retired back in March from the NFL after winning his third Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. He later cited health reasons for his early retirement. Gronkowski was dogged by injury over the course of the 2018 season and admitted to having blood drained from his leg after a hard hit in the Super Bowl.

Gronk did make it seem like a comeback was imminent when he posted an old video of Tom Brady on Facebook blowing into a conch to summon his receivers, much like a scene from The Anchorman. Gronk captioned the post “do you think this thing still works?!!” He even posted following the Patriots victory on Sunday “On to Dallas” with a video of Edelman’s touchdown pass.

He did, however, tease a possible comeback after the 2019 season at the very end of the video.

Post-Retirement Business Ventures

Since Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement in March, he teamed up with CBD Medic, a company that sells all-natural pain relief using CBD products. He had previously suggested he would unretire if the NFL were to legalize the use of such products.

With formerBrowns receiver Antonio Callaway recently being released and facing a possible 10-game suspension for using CBD products, it might deter Gronk from making that decision. In his initial tease of the announcement, Gronk was sporting a ballcap with the CBD Medic logo on the front.

Aside from the world of medicine, Gronk has stayed close to football by serving as a broadcaster for Fox covering various NFL assignments. Fellow tight end Jason Witten did the same thing last season after retiring before rejoining Dallas this season. Appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Gronk did play with the host saying ‘maybe next year’ when pressured about a comeback.

Do The Patriots Need Him?

The Patriots could use the services of someone like Gronk right now given they rank near the bottom of the league in tight end target percentage. Four different tight ends have suited up for New England this season — Matt LaCosse, Ben Watson, Ryan Izzo, and Eric Tomlinson. While the latter has since been released, the first two have gotten back to full health and are in a position to contribute to both passing and running schemes.

With Gronkowski in the mix, New England would be able to improve its ground game by adding one of the top run-blocking tight ends of all time, a role in which he was unheralded. In addition, he could serve as another weapon in Brady’s receiving arsenal or as a means to draw defensive backs away from other receivers.

LaCosse and Watson have performed well when given a chance. The latter has turned into a big-time receiving threat over the middle while LaCosse continues to be a solid blocking option. Those two combined with Ryan Izzo’s length and athleticism over the middle make up an adequate tight end unit, but adding Gronk would put it over the top.

