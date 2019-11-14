Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 14

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Wednesday, highlighted by Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander being crowned as MLB’s Cy Young Award winners for the second time in each of their careers.

We’ll also take a look at James Harden putting up 47 in a Rockets’ win over the Clippers and check out the list of NFL teams expected to be represented at the Colin Kaepernick workout this weekend.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Thursday.

Mets’ Jacob deGrom Repeats as NL Cy Young, Tigers’ Justin Verlander Takes Home Second AL Cy Young

2x Cy Young winners for a reason. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rpMvsBna3I — MLB (@MLB) November 14, 2019

In the year of the long ball in baseball, two pitchers that reigned supreme were rewarded on Wednesday night with their second career Cy Young Awards.

The New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom won his second straight Cy Young in the National League, while the Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander became a two-time award winner in the American League.

deGrom received 29 out of the 30 first-place votes and became just the 11th pitcher to win the award in consecutive years.

Back-to-back. Jacob deGrom is your 2019 NL Cy Young winner. pic.twitter.com/R1jWe5AXct — MLB (@MLB) November 13, 2019

The 31-year-old Mets’ ace led the NL in strikeouts (255) and ranked second in ERA (2.43) and WHIP (0.97) in 204 innings pitched.

It was a stellar follow-up season to deGrom’s 2018 campaign when he posted one of the lowest ERAs in the game’s history – 1.70.

History. For the first time ever a NY pitcher has won the Cy Young in consecutive seasons. pic.twitter.com/Li2Zf0HCph — New York Mets (@Mets) November 14, 2019

The American League race was much tighter, as Verlander edged out his teammate Gerrit Cole by just four first-place votes (17-13) and 171-159 in total voting points.

Best in the AL. Justin Verlander is your 2019 Cy Young winner. pic.twitter.com/UBisYKTog0 — MLB (@MLB) November 13, 2019

The 36-year-old Verlander won the award in 2011 with the Detroit Tigers and finished runner-up three times in 2012, 2016 and 2018.

Verlander had a banner season for the AL Champion Astros, leading the Majors in wins (21), innings pitched (223), WHIP (0.80) and batting average against (.171).

The man destined for Cooperstown also threw his third career no-hitter on Sept. 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays and struck out 300 batters for the first time in his career.

James Harden Bests Kawhi Leonard, Scores 47 Points in Rockets’ 102-93 Win Over Clippers

The Houston Rockets got the best of the Los Angeles Clippers in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference on Wednesday, beating them 102-93 to extend their winning streak to five games.

James Harden took over, scoring 47 points with 7 assists and 6 rebounds. The former league MVP made seven three-pointers and buried 16-of-17 free throws.

Harden Was On Another Planet 🌍 🏀 47pts

🏀 7ast

🏀 7 3s pic.twitter.com/fV15AUJA2s — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 14, 2019

Russell Westbrook scored 17 points and Clint Capela added 12 points and 20 rebounds before exiting the game after he took a shot to the face while going for a rebound in the fourth quarter.

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard put up 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the loss.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was tossed from the game late in the fourth after receiving two technical fouls to the delight of believe it or not – his son Austin Rivers, who plays for the Rockets! Austin Rivers laughed and motioned to the referees to give his father a technical.

Austin Rivers was really laughing and calling for his dad to get a tech 😆 pic.twitter.com/WPtypgVN4p — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2019

With the win, the Rockets improved to 8-3 on the season and now have a 1 1/2 game lead in the Southwest Division.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON THURSDAY

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Long-time AFC North rivals meet on Thursday Night Football when the Steelers take their four-game winning streak into Cleveland to face the Browns, who snapped their four-game losing streak last Sunday.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

NBA: Dallas Mavericks (6-4) at New York Knicks (2-9)

The Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis returns to Madison Square Garden for the first time since he was traded by the Knicks in a blockbuster deal this past February. Porzingis is averaging 18.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, while his old team sits at the bottom of the league after a 2-9 start to the season.

WHEN: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No. 3 Michigan State (1-1) at No. 12 Seton Hall (2-0)

The teams picked to finish atop the Big Ten and Big East this season meet tonight when Michigan State battles Seton Hall as a part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games in Newark, N.J.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

