Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 1

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Thursday, highlighted by Jimmy Garoppolo’s career-best game to lead the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers to another win and suspensions were handed out to Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns for their involvement in Wednesday’s Sixers-Timberwolves brawl.

All this and more as we kick-off November and get you up to speed with the sports world on this Friday!

Jimmy Garoppolo Throws Four TDs, 49ers Hang on Against Cardinals to Remain Unbeaten

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had the game of his career to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 28-25 win on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, improving their record to 8-0 on the season.

Garoppolo completed 28-of-37 on the night for 317 yards and four touchdowns, as the 49ers withstood a gritty Cardinals’ effort.

The 27-year-old had a career-best 136.9 passer rating and improved his record to 14-2 since joining the 49ers two years ago.

The Cardinals were sparked by their new running back, Kenyan Drake, who was acquired via a trade with the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

With just a couple days to prepare, Drake hit the ground running, scoring on a four-yard rushing TD in the first few minutes of the game to give the Cardinals an early 7-0 lead.

The 25-year-old Drake rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in his Cardinals debut.

Trailing 28-14 in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals mounted a spirited rally, cutting the deficit to three points when quarterback Kyler Murray hit Andy Isabella for an 88-yard TD, followed by a successful two-point conversion.

However, the Cardinals would never get a chance to have the ball back, as the 49ers successfully converted a few key third-down plays to run out the clock.

The 49ers will put their undefeated record on the line in a marquee prime-time game on Monday, 11/11 when they host their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks.

Sixers’ Joel Embiid, Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns Suspended Two Games Each After Wednesday’s Brawl

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns were suspended two games each by the NBA for their role in the brawl that took place between the two teams in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game in Philadelphia.

The two big men were going at each other throughout the game and tensions would finally boil over in the third when Embiid cornered Towns on a double team which led to them grappling and shoving each other.

Towns then ended up throwing a punch at Embiid that missed before putting the Sixers’ center in a headlock.

Embiid and KAT fight night pic.twitter.com/GeE4m5PJjP — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) October 31, 2019

Both men were ejected following a video review.

The suspensions will begin for both star centers on Saturday. Embiid is averaging 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds thus far this season, while Towns is averaging 27.3 points and 11.5 rebounds.

Sixers guard Ben Simmons was also involved in the altercation as he appeared to have his forearm around Towns’ throat when they went to the ground.

KAT and Joel Embiid were both ejected after this fight 😳 (via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/Xnfvh7MEgD — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) October 31, 2019

Officials would go on to claim that Simmons was helping to quell the situation and served as a “peacemaker.” He was not fined or suspended by the league.

MORE FROM HEAVY.COM: Towns Responds to Embiid on Social Media, Gets Roasted

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

No. 12 Baylor survives WVU to stay undefeated 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bs46irawMz — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 1, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON FRIDAY

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers (3-1) at Dallas Mavericks (3-1)

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers look to continue their winning ways when they put their three-game winning streak on the line Friday night in Dallas against Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the 3-1 Mavericks.

WHEN: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.