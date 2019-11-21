Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 21

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Wednesday, highlighted by the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic outplaying the entire Golden State Warriors’ team in the opening quarter en route to another historic effort.

We’ll also take a look at how long Memphis’ freshman phenom James Wiseman will be suspended and the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics involved in an overtime thriller.

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Outscores Warriors Himself in Monster First Quarter on Way to Triple-Double

Luka Doncic had more points, rebounds and assists than the entire Warriors team in the 1st quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/oBgINUTYfC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2019

Another night, another all-world effort from the Dallas Mavericks’ second-year sensation Luka Doncic.

Just a few nights removed from a historic 40-point triple-double, Doncic was at it again Wednesday night, literally outscoring the Golden State Warriors in the opening quarter of the Mavericks’ 142-92 rout.

The 20-year-old Doncic came out on fire from the opening tip, putting up 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, as the Mavericks jumped on the Warriors 44-16 at the end of the first quarter.

✨ @luka7doncic (35 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST) becomes the 1st player in @NBAHistory to record a 35-point triple-double in 25 or less minutes played! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Vq7Qc4Wy6P — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2019

Doncic, who made five three-pointers in the opening frame, became the first player since Allen Iverson in 2003 to have more points, rebounds and assists than an entire team in a single quarter.

With the Mavericks cruising to a win, the league’s reigning Rookie of the Year came out of the game late in the third, but still managed to record his seventh triple-double in 14 games with a line of 35 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in only 25 minutes of action.

Luka Doncic last 10 games 35 PTS – 10 REB – 11 AST

42 PTS – 11 REB – 12 AST

26 PTS – 15 REB – 7 AST

33 PTS – 10 REB – 11 AST

34 PTS – 6 REB – 9 AST

24 PTS – 14 REB – 8 AST

38 PTS – 14 REB – 10 AST

27 PTS – 7 REB – 7 AST

29 PTS – 14 REB – 15 AST

31 PTS – 13 REB – 15 AST Insane pic.twitter.com/kQXmO5xdP1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 21, 2019

Memphis’ James Wiseman, Potential No. 1 Pick, Suspended a Total of 12 Games

Memphis star freshman James Wiseman must sit out 12 games total and will be eligible to return to the Tigers on Jan. 12, the NCAA announced Wednesday. Wiseman will also have to donate $11,500 to a charity of his choice. pic.twitter.com/BfTE6NMdkK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 20, 2019

Memphis freshman forward James Wiseman has been suspended a total of 12 games by the NCAA and will be eligible to return to action on Jan. 12.

Memphis’ James Wiseman cleared to compete Jan. 12: https://t.co/fKa4FKGGeB pic.twitter.com/HaI9h560xS — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) November 20, 2019

Wiseman, a potential No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA Draft is being suspended for “recruiting inducements his family received before he enrolled at Memphis and for competing in three games while ineligible,” according to a statement released by the NCAA on Wednesday.

Upon investigation, the NCAA found that Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway paid Wiseman’s mother $11,500 in moving expenses to help the family relocate to Memphis in 2017, while James was in high school.

In addition to the suspension, Wiseman will also have to donate $11,500 to a charity of his choice.

Since Wiseman sat out last Saturday’s game against Alcorn State, he will have 11 games remaining on his suspension, including last night’s contest.

You cannot break down what can’t be broken 💪🏾🙏🏾🦄 pic.twitter.com/q34xacxx72 — James Wiseman (@BigTicket_JW) November 20, 2019

Memphis announced that it will be appealing the suspension.

“We expect a more fair and equitable resolution, and we will exhaust all avenues on James’ behalf,” the University said in a statement on Wednesday.

Thunderous slams.

Clutch threes.

Big time hustle. Relive the final minutes, as the @LAClippers topped the @celtics in a thrilling OT finish! pic.twitter.com/KHXQB5xeNr — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON THURSDAY

NFL: Indianapolis Colts (6-4) at Houston Texans (6-4)

The Texans and Colts face-off in Houston tonight with the AFC South division lead on the line.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX/NFL Network

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers (5-10) at Milwaukee Bucks (10-3)

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his second game with the Blazers as they take on reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

WHEN: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

