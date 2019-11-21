Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Makes History With This Crazy Stat Previously Held by Allen Iverson

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is only in his sophomore year in the NBA, but the guard has only etched his name in record books. On Wednesday, the 20-year-old became the first player to outscore, outrebound and out-assist a team in one quarter since Allen Iverson did so on February 19, 2003 against the Chicago Bulls.

Luka Doncic is the first player to outscore, outrebound and out-assist a team in a quarter since Allen Iverson on Feb. 19, 2003 against the Bulls. Doncic did this to the Warriors in the 1st quarter. (h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/aM5Zl6ESLm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 21, 2019

The Mavericks were steamrolling the Golden State Warriors at the end of the first quarter 44-16, and the Slovenian-born rising star contributed to the early blowout with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Luka Doncic put up 22 pts, 5 reb, and 5 ast in the FIRST quarter 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/pBm0jTm5x6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 21, 2019

Not only is this an impressive stat, but Doncic achieved this at just 20 years of age, so it’s a possibility he could break his own record in forthcoming seasons if he maintains this hot streak.

Is Doncic a Serious Candidate for MVP?

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a hot streak this season and LeBron James remains a catalyst for their success. The three-time champion now sits in third place in the latest MVP odds, only behind 2018’s MVP James Harden and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Doncic is not far behind in those odds, either. In fact, he sits in fourth place behind the King, and has the potential to surpass all three by the All-Star break. According to ESPN, the 2018 third overall pick in the NBA Draft is averaging 29.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 30.9 points per game.

Many are already comparing Doncic to James, and the the 34-year-old even shouted his competition’s praises following another impressive stat against the San Antonio Spurs Monday.

Luka joined LeBron has the youngest players to record a 40-point triple-double. The King showed his respect 👑 pic.twitter.com/VFVDlQfq1C — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 19, 2019

Doncic recorded a career-high 42 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, becoming the second-youngest NBA athlete to to score 40 or more points while recording a triple-double. The first player to obtain such a feat? LeBron James.

James even praised Doncic earlier this month when the Lakers edged the Mavericks 119-110 in overtime, saying: “I love his game, his ability to not only create shots for himself, but you guys know I love the fact that he can get great looks for his teammates. That’s what I thrive on, that’s what I’ve always believed in, and he just plays the game the right way.”

Another International Star Taking Dallas by Storm

Future NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki is was the face of the Mavericks for 11 years, earning his sole NBA Finals title in 2011. With the German-born player enjoying retirement, this ushers in a new era for a new international superstar to lead Dallas on another championship run.

“This guy can do anything he wants to on a basketball court,” Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said of Doncic on Monday. “He’s having one of those magical runs right now. It’s a phenomenal thing to watch. It’s a phenomenal thing to be a part of.”

Another head coach was quick to pile on the praise for one of the most exciting stars in the league. Despite getting the better of them on Thursday, New York Knicks coach David Fizdale let it be known we’re all witnessing a legend in the making.

“He’s going to push Dirk [Nowitzki] for the greatest European to ever play this game when it’s all said and done,” Fizdale affirmed following New York’s 106-103 victory.

He may need a ring in order to solidify his status as one of the best to play the game, but it’s clear Luka Doncic is someone who is poised to become the future of the NBA.