Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 20

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Tuesday, highlighted by LSU remaining No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and Alabama staying put at No. 5, despite losing their star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season.
We’ll also take a look at the return of Carmelo Anthony and Antonio Brown apologizing to Robert Kraft and the Patriots.
All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Wednesday!
LSU Remains No. 1 as Top Four in College Football Playoff Rankings Stay the Same
There was no change at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings this week, with the first seven teams standing pat, led by No. 1 LSU.
Ohio State (No. 2), Clemson (No. 3) and Georgia (No. 4) remained locked into the rest of the coveted top four spots.
Alabama, who lost their star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a devastating season-ending hip injury, stood at No. 5, ahead of two one-loss Pac-12 teams, No. 6 Oregon and No. 7 Utah.
Oklahoma’s thrilling come-from-behind victory to deliver Baylor their first loss of the season on Saturday night was good enough to bump the Sooners up into the top ten at No. 9.
Here’s a look at the full Top 25 for this week’s College Football Playoff rankings:
1. LSU (10-0)
2. Ohio State (10-0)
3. Clemson (11-0)
4. Georgia (9-1)
5. Alabama (9-1)
6. Oregon (9-1)
7. Utah (9-1)
8. Penn State (9-1)
9. Oklahoma (9-1)
10. Minnesota (9-1)
11. Florida (9-2)
12. Wisconsin (8-2)
13. Michigan (8-2)
14. Baylor (9-1)
15. Auburn (7-3)
16. Notre Dame (8-2)
17. Iowa (7-3)
18. Memphis (9-1)
19. Cincinnati (9-1)
20. Boise State (9-1)
21. Oklahoma State (7-3)
22. Iowa State (6-4)
23. USC (7-4)
24. Appalachian State (9-1)
25. SMU (9-1)
Carmelo Anthony Makes Return, Starts & Scores 10 Points in Blazers Debut
Carmelo Anthony is officially back.
The 10-time NBA All-Star returned to the court for the first time since the fall of 2018, getting the start in his Portland Trail Blazers debut.
Anthony drilled his first three-pointer of the game but dealt with bouts of rust on his way to a 4-for-14 shooting night from the field for a total of ten points.
The 35-year-old added four rebounds and one block in the Blazers’ 115-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Blazers were short-handed on Tuesday, as their star point guard Damian Lillard was out with back spasms.
Portland, who have lost eight of their last 10, will look to right the ship on Thursday when they face reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
-
- Pirates’ Felipe Vazquez facing 21 new felony charges in child solicitation case
- Dolphins cut running back after he was charged with battery of pregnant woman
- Antonio Brown tweets apology to Robert Kraft and Patriots organization
- Rob Gronkowski not ruling out NFL comeback after 2019
- Islanders beat Penguins in OT, extend point streak to 15 games
- MLB commissioner says punishments could be severe if Astros found guilty
WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON WEDNESDAY
NBA: Boston Celtics (11-2) at Los Angeles Clippers (9-5)
Two of the top teams in the NBA early-on this season clash tonight when the Clippers host the Celtics at the Staples Center in L.A. Clippers’ superstar Kawhi Leonard has missed three games in a row due to a knee contusion and is listed as questionable for tonight’s game.
WHEN: Tonight, 10 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
