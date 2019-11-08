Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 8

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Thursday, highlighted by the Oakland Raiders rallying for a comeback win over the division rival Los Angeles Chargers.

We’ll also take a look at Antonio Brown back in the headlines with yet another social media rant, but this time with a new twist and see who Tiger Woods chose as his captain’s picks for the Presidents Cup.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Friday.

Raiders Rally Late for Thrilling Win Over Division-Rival Chargers

The Oakland Coliseum rocked on Thursday night in the last scheduled primetime game for the Oakland Raiders, as the home team rallied for a dramatic come-from-behind win over their AFC West foe, the Los Angeles Chargers, 26-24.

The old division rivals dueled late into the fourth quarter, trading scores down the stretch.

Trailing 20-17, the Chargers went on an 80-yard drive that was capped by a six-yard Phillip Rivers’ touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler, which gave Los Angeles the lead with just over four minutes remaining.

Derek Carr responded, leading the Raiders to a 75-yard TD drive with 1:02 to go to give Oakland the lead.

Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs capped the effort with an 18-yard touchdown run, on a night which saw him rush for 71 yards on 16 carries.

The Raiders sealed the win with their third interception of Rivers on the night.

Earlier in the game, Oakland got out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead, thanks to two picks from Erik Harris, one of which he returned 56 yards for a score.

With the win, Oakland improves to 5-4, sitting in second place just a game out of first in the AFC West.

Antonio Brown Rips NFL in Profanity-Laced Rant, Then Backtracks Saying He’s Determined to Make His Way Back

Why does it feel like we’ve been here before?

After some time removed from the headlines, Antonio Brown was back at it again on Thursday, ripping on the NFL in a profanity-filled social media rant and then just hours later backtracking by deleting his original tweet and saying he is determined to play again.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported earlier in the day that the mercurial wide receiver is scheduled to meet in person with the NFL next Thursday, Nov. 14. Teams are still interested in signing Brown pending how the league’s investigation shakes out, sources told ESPN.

Sources: Seahawks did due diligence on Antonio Brown before claiming Josh Gordon.https://t.co/HBTq1WwfV7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2019

Brown, who was released by the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in the span of a few weeks earlier this season, took a few shots at the NFL on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!” Brown posted. “Making money off my sweat and blood F— the @nfl I’ll never play in that s— treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f— your self.”

The 31-year-old circled back just a few hours later, deleting the original tweet, and then tweeting that he misses the game and is determined to come back.

I'm just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I'm very emotional about that. I'm determined to make my way back to the NFL asap — AB (@AB84) November 7, 2019

The league’s investigation under the personal conduct policy of Brown is ongoing. He is facing a lawsuit that alleges he sexually assaulted his former trainer Britney Taylor on multiple occasions and is also being accused separately of sexual misconduct by an artist who was doing work for him at his home.

#USTeam @PresidentsCup captain's picks: 1⃣: Tony Finau

2⃣: Patrick Reed

3⃣: Gary Woodland

4⃣: The man himself, Tiger Woods. 😎 pic.twitter.com/N2hK3UcFYM — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 8, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON FRIDAY

NBA: Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take a six-game winning streak into their matchup with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat tonight.

WHEN: Tonight, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No. 16 Baylor vs. Washington

The 16th-ranked Baylor Bears face the Washington Huskies in the 2019 Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage, Alaska tonight. Baylor finished 20-14 last season and was picked second in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll this year. Washington, who is coming off a season where they were the Pac-12 regular-season champions, was picked to finish third in the conference this year by media covering the league.

WHEN: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

