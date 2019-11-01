Stephen Curry Undergoes Surgery, Timeline for Injury Return Revealed

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss three months after undergoing surgery for a hand injury he suffered in the team’s 121-110 loss against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/J9L5nsSTaA — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 1, 2019

“Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a broken left hand/second metacarpal with 8:31 remaining in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, underwent successful surgery this morning at the Cedars-Sinar Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles,” a portion of Friday’s statement read.

The sprain occurred when the two-time league MVP collided with Suns center Aron Baynes while driving to the rim. Curry awkwardly fell onto his hands in the paint, and Baynes landed on top of him.

Steph Curry heads to the locker room with an apparent wrist injury after taking a scary fall. pic.twitter.com/xt4fgp6Y4U — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 31, 2019

Per the Warriors, Curry will be sidelined from play for at least three months, roughly half the NBA season.

The Warriors, who are started the new season 0-2 before winning on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans, are now without three of their best athletes, losing Kevin Durant in the summer’s free agency period to the Brooklyn Nets, five-time All Star Klay Thompson in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and now Curry in just the fourth contest of the regular season. Their next matchup is against the 3-1 San Antonio Spurs Friday night.

