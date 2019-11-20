Tom Brady Comments on Potential Antonio Brown Return

The New England Patriots have battled injuries to key players all year and which has affected several skill positions. New England’s receiving corps has been hardest hit this season, and that’s no different heading into their Week 12 encounter with the Dallas Cowboys.

New England recently put Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve while Julian Edelman was limited in practice on Wednesday and both Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu did not participate.

The Patriots are in need of a pass-catcher and may have the wiggle room now to free up a roster spot. With rumors swirling of a potential return for Antonio Brown after his apology to ownership on Tuesday, it wouldn’t be a bad option to take a chance with.

On Wednesday, Tom Brady called an audible and opted to speak at his scheduled weekly press conference, fielding a question about a possible Brown and Patriots reunion.

Here’s what he offered as a response: “I don’t put too much thought into it. But it’s his choice, and good for him.”

The press conference had a more cheerful feel to it than Brady’s postgame interview in Philadelphia. As for his connection with Brown, the duo seemed to have an instant connection, working together in practice right up until the day Brown was released back in September.

Deflecting the Question

Brady pulled the all-time Patriots move by deflecting the question, but it is in accordance with what New England does when dealing with sensitive topics.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was also asked about Antonio Brown and whether he was monitoring the NFL’s investigation, but he was less than pleased with the question, offering this response:

You’d have to talk to Robert about that. I mean, every week you guys ask me about a player who’s not on our team and every week it’s going to be the same answer.

Granted, Belichick and Brady have been consistent with this throughout their careers. Today was no different, but if anything almost thwarted the idea of Antonio Brown returning to the Patriots.

Would the Patriots Give Brown a Second Chance?

New England has become a place known to give players a second chance, hence why they were so quick to sign Antonio Brown as soon as he became a free agent.

But having already wasted his opportunity and been released by New England, that move seems to be unlikely. Brown did apologize and appeared to show accountability for his actions, but whether Kraft feels it necessary to bring him back into the organization after he left on such a low note would be a real switch from what the Patriots consistently do.

Does New England need Antonio Brown? Yes, even former Patriot Tedy Bruschi has admitted that on radio, but that doesn’t mean the Patriots will bring him back. New England feels like their offense could be vastly improved when Isaiah Wynn makes his on-field return, and until that happens there won’t be any drastic changes.

