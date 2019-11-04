WATCH: Tom Brady Did Not Say N-Word While Greeting Ed Reed

Before Tom Brady and the New England Patriots took on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday Night Football, the veteran quarterback was walking up to the field with his team when he spotted Ed Reed, former star safety for the Ravens.

In a brief video clip that aired on NBC, Brady, visibly excited to his former rival at the Baltimore home game at M&T Bank Stadium, ran up to give Reed a hug. Walking toward the former All-Star defensive player Brady said, “Oh man! They had to bring you here! They know you’re my Kryptonite and they’ve to bring you back.”

"They know you're my Kryptonite!"- @TomBrady to Ed Reed pic.twitter.com/CF3yfLCXVD — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 4, 2019

To Many Viewers, It Sounded As If Brady Said The N- Word

After the clip aired on national TV, comments started flooding online on whether or not people understood Brady correctly. Because of the verbiage, it almost sounds as if Brady is saying, “The know you’re my Kryptonite, n****” — which is perhaps why when NBC added the clip on Twitter, they included the subtitles.

He just said "and they" real fast. Tom Brady ain't about to say that lol. https://t.co/lrZgcRx13q — 𝘾𝘼𝙇™ (@PlayoffCal) November 4, 2019

They knew what it sound like so they put subtitles 😂😂 https://t.co/fHtyfIzgGh — 🔱 (@K1NGEverett) November 4, 2019

In the comments section of the videos, there’s a back and forth from online users as to whether Brady greeted Reed and actually said the N-word, but because he was also repeating the phrase, “and they’ve got to bring you back,” it’s clear with the subtitles that the Patriots quarterback did not.

Ed Reed Was Inducted Into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019

Reed was drafted in the the first round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2002, and he played with the franchise for 11 seasons, before playing with Houston Texans and the New York Jets. He holds the all-time NFL record for interception return years and post-season interceptions.

After sitting out the entirety of the 2014 season, Reed signed a one-day contract with the Ravens on May 7, 2015, and officially retired the same day.

Brady, 42, while many people expected him to retire at the conclusion of the 2019 season, reiterated his goal that he’d like to keep playing until the age of 45. The six-time Super Bowl champ, who’s currently leading the Patriots to an 8-0 season thus far, told NBC Sports Boston on October 28, that he doesn’t understand the constant speculation.

“I don’t know why it is being brought up,” Brady said. “I had a good quote that came to mind that someone told me, ‘The past and the future are in the mind. I am in the now.’ I think that is a great way to live life. I am not thinking about many things beyond this week. There’s some family things I am thinking about with the holidays coming up, but outside of that I am thinking about football and how I can be the best for the New England Patriots.”

Reed, who’s a year younger than Brady at age 41, is widely considered one of the greatest safeties in NFL history. Seeing Brady hug Reed, it was an embrace of two of the greatest football players of this generation sharing a moment of respect. While Brady and Reed played against each other for their entire careers, they each appear to recognize each other’s superior game.

Prior to the prime time match-up, Reed had his own fun with Brady. On Twitter, the former Ravens’ star shared an old photo of him tackling the Patriots quarterback, in what appeared to be also be a forced fumble.

