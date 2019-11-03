Kim Kardashian Said She’s ‘Fallen Off’ Diet & Gained 18 Pounds

Kim Kardashian is famous for many things, but she’s infamous for her curvaceous figure. While sharing a workout with her 150 million followers on Instagram, the reality star admitted that she’s “fallen off” her diet, and has put on 18 pounds over the past year.

While warming up in the gym with trainer Melissa Alcantara Kardashian said in her Instagram video story, “OK, so we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do with this one [Alcantara], but I figured we have to get into it at some point. And yeah, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together and this is one of my fallen off times where I am, I think, 18 pounds up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”

Kardashian, who turned 39 on October 21, and shares four children with husband Kanye West, is already looking ahead to next year. “To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight and so that means working out at all costs,” the beauty mogul added. “It’s my eating. I work out but it’s like, my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40.”

On Sunday morning, Kardashian was back at it in the gym. She shared via her Instagram stories, “A morning workout after a night workout is the best!!!” While that’s a comment that’s a sentiment not shared by many, most people can agree that Kardashian looks absolutely fantastic, and it’s extremely hard to tell she put on nearly 20 pounds.

Over Halloween, Kardashian dressed up in numerous skin baring outfits, including a skimpy pink bikini while recreating the role of Elle Woods and her Harvard Law admission video from the movie Legally Blonde. In addition to the video she posted numerous scantily clad photos with the caption, “Harvard Law… What? Like it’s hard?”

While her impression received the thumbs up from actress Reese Witherspoon, who played the role in the movie, Kardashian seems to be her own worst critic.

Kardashian Caught Flack Last Year For Losing Too Much Weight

In August 2018, Kardashian shared that she’d lost 20 pounds, and was “really proud of that.” Admitting she was down to 116 pounds, fans worried she had taken her diet and work-out too far.

A month before her 39th birthday she told E! News, “I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary.”

In addition to working out with bodybuilder Alcantara, the Skims creator admitted that she had cut out sugar from her diet and was eating “a lot healthier.”

“I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it,” Kardashian said. “And so I really do control that now. … I don’t want to ruin it by just stuffing my face.”

Her Achilles heel? “I love Häagen-Dazs ice cream,” she said. “That’s like my one go-to.”

