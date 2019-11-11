Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch [WATCH]

Kyle Rudolph has three touchdown catches in his last four games. The latest may have been the grab of the year.

The long-time Vikings tight end made an amazing one-handed reception in the back of the end zone Sunday night to give Minnesota a 7-0 lead over Dallas in the first quarter. Rudolph, a savvy veteran who had been losing targets, clearly still has a knack for coming up clutch in big games. The Vikings came into the game needing a signature win to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers in the tough NFC North after they won a thriller in the snow earlier in the day.

Rudolph has been known to make highlight-reel plays throughout his career despite his production decreasing in recent years. The 30-year-old signed a team-friendly four-year, $36 million contract extension back in June. He has 406 catches for 3,957 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns in nine seasons, all in Minnesota.

.@KyleRudolph82 with one of the best one-handed catches of the year! 😱@VIkings on top early. #SKOL 📺: #MINvsDAL on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/RXk10jUojC pic.twitter.com/EUZjrdlucS — NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2019

Cris Carter Applauds Rudolph’s Catch on Twitter

The congratulatory messages flooded Twitter within minutes of Kyle Rudolph landing both feet inbounds after his one-handed touchdown grab.

One of the first to chime in was a guy who made a career out of acrobatic, one-handed catches: Cris Carter. The Hall-of-Fame wide receiver played off an old running joke about him by posting: “All Kyle Rudolph does is catch 1 hand td.”

All Kyle Rudolph does is catch 1 hand td — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) November 11, 2019

The message was a nod to the famous quote about Carter from former Eagles coach Buddy Ryan. Carter had gained a reputation for only catching touchdowns in his rookie season. In fact, all of his receptions were either first downs or scores and Ryan made the joke: “All he does is catch touchdowns.”

Of course, Carter’s history took a turn after Ryan and the Eagles released the wide receiver a few years later. The move (and quote) are now part of NFL folklore as it turned out Ryan cut Carter to save him from himself and a severe drug addiction.

Vikings Tight End Hauls in Two Touchdowns

Kyle Rudolph wasn’t satisfied with just one touchdown.

On the Vikings’ next possession in the first quarter, quarterback Kirk Cousins found Rudolph again for a one-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone. The bulky tight end literally had two catches for two yards and two scores as Minnesota raced out to a quick 14-0 lead against Dallas.

Two catches, two yards and two TDs for @KyleRudolph82 in the first quarter! #SKOL 📺: #MINvsDAL on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/RXk10jUojC pic.twitter.com/FVGH9gf4zW — NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2019

The Cowboys are currently in first place in the NFC East, one game ahead of the Eagles. Philadelphia was enjoying their bye week in a variety of interesting ways.

Carson Wentz went hunting for an extended weekend getaway in North Dakota, while DeSean Jackson continued to rehab his surgically-repaired abdomen. The Eagles play host to the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.