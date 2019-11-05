Wizards Adding Isaiah Thomas Was a ‘No Brainer’ Says Former Player

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas seems like he is finally winning in his David versus Goliath battle with injuries over the last couple of seasons.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Thomas will be in the Wizards starting lineup against the Detroit Pistons. He made his first start since 2018 as a member of the Boston Celtics. In just three games this season, the two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 16.3 points and 7.3 assists per game.

Wizards are moving guard Isaiah Thomas into the starting lineup tonight against Detroit, league sources tell ESPN. He’s averaged 16.3 PPG and 7.3 APG in his first three games. He hasn’t started an NBA game since 2018 with Lakers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 4, 2019

Wizards’ Director of Player Personnel Antawn Jamison Talks Isaiah Thomas

During the Wizards’ road season opener against the Dallas Mavericks, Antawn Jamison shared his thoughts on Isaiah Thomas joining the team this year.

“It is definitely something that is needed with the injury to John Wall. He will miss a significant amount of time, and you need that veteran leadership. Isaiah Thomas can also lead by example, showing these young guys how to come in and put in the proper amount of work on a nightly basis, Jamison said.

“He loves the game. It’s unfortunate that injuries plagued him over the last couple of seasons, but to me, it’s a no brainer. He can help fill a void that we needed, so I think it was a good signing and we can benefit from it as well,” said Jamison.

Nate Robinson on Isaiah Thomas Being Passed Around NBA

Earlier this year, I interviewed Nate Robinson and asked who he thought could use Thomas’ skillset in the NBA.

“Everybody could use him; it comes down to how they want to use them in their game plan. He is now in the same boat as me being passed around the league to different teams. They use you for emergency purposes, and it takes a toll on you mentally. It is knowing that you are good enough, and you are in the top four or five in the MVP race averaging almost 29 points per game. It was not a given he had to go out and take that because it takes hard work, and it is a grind. That’s heart over height and having a chip on your shoulder,“ emphasized Robinson.

Isaiah Thomas’ Season Goal & Scott Brooks’ Previous Comments

After the Wizards’ morning shootaround on Monday Isaiah Thomas was asked if he had any specific goals for this season.

“Just to be healthy! I mean to play healthy, play at a high level, at the level I know I can play at, and take advantage of the opportunity,” Thomas told Fanatics View.

Back in September, Wizards coach Scott Brooks was asked if he was curious to see if Thomas still has that fearlessness after his injury.

“Yeah, I don’t think you ever lose that. He’s not afraid to take the last shot,” Brooks told Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. “And if you’re really good you’re going to make in the mid-40s, so you’re going to miss 55 or maybe even 60 percent of them. And the guys that are like IT, Isaiah, he has that in him. He has that it factor. You don’t want him late in the game, and we’re trying to get him back to that. He] and Ish Smith are going to get a great opportunity to really lead our team, whoever starts or whoever doesn’t start, they both are going to get great opportunities.”

