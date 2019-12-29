Analysts Suggest AFC West Team as Destination for Patriots’ Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels

With Tom Brady set to become a free agent following this season, the possibility exists for the New England Patriots quarterback situation to look drastically different in 2020.

On the latest edition of The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast, national analysts Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor discussed an intriguing landing spot for the 42-year-old quarterback if he chooses to explore free agency this offseason.

As Robinson wrote in a column earlier in December, Brady – as well as his potential suitors – is heading towards a brief window of opportunity that neither he or the NFL have seen since the three-time MVP entered the league. If Brady were to seriosuly entertain the free agent process and explore his options, Robinson believes the Los Angeles Chargers and owner Dean Spanos would jump at the chance to bring the six-time Super Bowl champion back to his home state of California.

“I think if you open that week, I believe Dean Spanos would sit there and go to Tom,” said Robinson. “I think there would be a reach out, and I think he would say, ‘What do we have to do to get you here?'”

While Robinson explains that he views the likelihood of Brady leaving New England as very low, the Yahoo Sports analyst mentions Patriots Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Josh McDaniels as a potential chess piece in the transaction. Of course, that hypothetical scenario would be more complicated than simply offering Brady a new deal. The analysts point out that bringing in the Brady-McDaniels combination would likely spell the for current head coach Anthony Lynn, who has led L.A. to a 26-22 record in his first three seasons with the team.

Not only could luring Brady out West be a ploy to sell additional ticket licenses, but also an opening to take back some market share from the Los Angeles Rams.

The intersection of intrigue in Los Angeles is undeniable. Rivers becomes a free agent after the season, creating an offseason where the Chargers will have to address the position. Almost certainly, Los Angeles will have to enter the draft looking for a franchise-level quarterback who can be ready to play sooner rather than later. Possibly a player like Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who could still be on the board when the Chargers’ pick rolls around. But there’s also a moment to thread the needle here that could define Los Angeles in a way that nobody expects. One in which the Chargers wrestle the market away from the Los Angeles Rams by pursuing Brady and then plucking a successor to take the reins in 2021 or 2022. Someone like, say, Herbert, who like Brady has made a career operating from a shotgun offense.

On Brady’s side, a move into the country’s second-largest market could stand to benefit the veteran signal-caller in more ways than one.

There’s another global aspect of this to consider. One that runs parallel to the pitching of Los Angeles as an advantageous locale for the transition from the end of Brady’s career into his post-career life. Certain aspects of that track are obvious, particularly if the next phase of Brady’s business portfolio is steeped in the development of his TB12 enterprise. As it stands, the TB12 chain is already planning a wave of facilities and retail expansion in New York, Los Angeles and possibly Miami. And not only is Los Angeles fertile ground for a burgeoning chain of health and wellness outlets, but Brady’s well-known partner and much-publicized trainer, Alex Guerrero, has ties to Southern California. Brady has also trained in Los Angeles and is expected to have a massive spate of post-career media and entertainment opportunities that would benefit greatly from living in the area.

