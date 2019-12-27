Patriots Sources ‘Haven’t Mentioned Need at Quarterback’ for 2020, Says Analyst

While the New England Patriots gear up to defend their Super Bowl title from a year ago, the 2019 season is drawing closer to its end. With that will come the looming decision from Tom Brady on whether he will continue his 20-year NFL career for another season.

In his Friday Scouting Notebook column for Bleacher Report, lead NFL Draft writer Matt Miller made an eye-popping comment as it relates to the team’s draft plans heading into the offseason.

“Inside the building, the expectation from scouts is obvious — tight end and offensive line will be priorities, with sleeper needs at cornerback and safety where youth is needed,” Miller wrote. “Perhaps most surprising is that no Patriots sources have mentioned a need at quarterback — which could tell us a lot about Tom Brady’s future or the team’s trust in rookie Jarrett Stidham.”

New England has carried only two quarterbacks – Brady and Stidham – on the active roster this season. Many teams traditionally elect to carry three passers depending on the circumstances and roster composition. The Patriots drafted Stidham in the fourth round (No. 133 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft marking the highest pick New England has used on a signal-caller since drafting Jacoby Brissett with the 91st overall pick in 2016.

What Do the Patriots Have in Stidham?

The 23-year-old Stidham, who transferred to Auburn in 2016, put up 5,952 passing yards and a 36:11 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his two years with the Tigers. In his scouting report of Stidham, Miller gave the Patriots rookie a second-round grade and compared his style of play to Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr.

The dropoff in quality of play from Stidham’s stellar 2017 season to his middling 2018 campaign was something the Bleacher Report scout made sure to point out as well.

“As a collective, we loved Stidham’s 2017 tape,” said Miller in his evaluation. “However, he looked like a completely different quarterback in 2018. In 2017, Stidham looked like a lock to be a first-round quarterback, but at times in 2018, he looked like a fourth-round guy. Will the right coaches be able to restore Stidham and get his confidence and play back on track? If so, he has the talent to be a successful NFL quarterback.”

Brady Scheduled to Become a Free Agent This Offseason

The structure of Brady’s contract also allows an out for both sides if he chooses to hang up his cleats or both sides choose to move on. As it stands now, the three-time MVP is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the conclusion of this season.

On August 4, the day after his most recent birthday, Brady signed a two-year, $70 million extension scheduled to run through the 2021 season. However, the deal was essentially a one-year raise, as NFL Insider Ian Rapoport noted.

Sources: #Patriots QB Tom Brady’s new deal includes a provision that does not allow NE to franchise or transition tag him for the 2020 season. The final two years automatically void on the last day of the 2019 league year, but he cannot be tagged. Brady will be a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2019

Brady remaining 2020-21 seasons will void on March 17, 2020, which will leave the Patriots with $13.5 million in dead cap money for next year, per Spotrac. The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, who has played through injuries throughout the season, will turn 43 years old a few months later on August 3. The Patriots hope to reach a decision long before then, however.

