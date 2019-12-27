Antonio Brown Could Sign With Saints for NFL Playoffs

Antonio Brown could sign with the New Orleans Saints just in time for the NFL playoffs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brown is in New Orleans to work out with the Saints as the team does “due diligence” on the wide receiver.

“Free-agent WR Antonio Brown is in New Orleans this morning, working out for the Saints, per source. Saints are doing their due diligence,” Schefter tweeted.

Brown posted a workout waiver he signed with the Saints noting he was “back to business.”

Free agent WR Antonio Brown is visiting the New Orleans #Saints today, source confirms as Brown posted on Instagram. Here is his waiver he posted pic.twitter.com/1wQhE5ZPV8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2019

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted, there is no guarantee that Brown would be able to play in the postseason even if he is signed by the Saints. With the NFL investigation still ongoing, Brown would likely be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list.

“Important note: The NFL has made clear that if someone signs AB, he’s likely headed to the Commissioner’s Exempt list until his investigation is complete,” Rapoport explained on Twitter.