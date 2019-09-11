Antonio Brown Sexual Assault Claim: Patriots’ Statement

The New England Patriots have issued a statement responding to the Antonio Brown sexual assault accusations, and the team says it doesn’t “condone sexual violence or assault” but is waiting until the league’s investigation is complete.

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives,” the team’s statement said. “We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

For his part, Brown, through his attorney, has denied the accusations. “Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit,” that statement said. “He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations. Mr. Brown was approached by his accuser in 2017, shortly after Mr. Brown signed a contract making him the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.”

A Former Trainer Has Accused Brown of Raping Her, Accusations Which He Denies

Brown, the Patriots’ wide receiver, has been accused of rape by Britney Taylor, a former trainer for him. She has lodged the accusations in a federal lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida, Taylor, and she names three incidents in which she says Brown sexually assaulted her and forced sexual intercourse.

Antonio Brown denies the accusations. You can read the Britney Taylor lawsuit in full here.

“This case is about how Antonio Brown – a highly successful wide receiver in the National Football League – exploited, sexually assaulted, and raped his former trainer, Britney Taylor,” the lawsuit alleges. “Brown preyed on Ms. Taylor’s kindness and her religious devotion, casting himself as a person equally dedicated to his religious faith, and someone she could trust. In reality, he used manipulation and false promises to lure her into his world, and, once there, he sexually assaulted and raped her. These heinous acts have inflicted severe and dramatic damage on Ms. Taylor, irreparably harming her.”

Taylor is a former gymnast. She competed at Central Michigan University, where Brown played college football, and also at Louisiana State University. She owns a gym in Tennessee that trains gymnasts. In a statement released through her attorneys, Taylor said, “As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision. I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault. Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape. I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy.”

