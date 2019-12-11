Former Browns WR Blasts Team Over Injury Treatment

Jaelen Strong believes Baker Mayfield might have a point when it comes to the Cleveland Browns medical staff and their treatment of injuries.

Strong was a fixture at wide receiver for the Browns in the preseason, eating up padded practice reps and looking impressive in the exhibition games. When he was released, it was a bit of a surprise, but he’s now shedding more light on how everything went down.

Strong missed the entire 2018 season after knee surgery, but was looking for a career revival with the Browns after starting his career with the Texans and Jacksonville.

However, his stint with the Browns ended with the wide receiver in more pain and no job. Strong — who is currently a free agent — took to Twitter to candidly voice how the NFL took away his love for the game and his tumultuous ending in Cleveland.

Cleveland was super lit and fun while it lasted no cap the locker room was like a big ass crib everybody vibing out like a brotherhood from day 1. But I don’t like how they handled my situation either. They shoulda released me after week 1 training camp…. — Strizzy (@JaelenStrong) December 10, 2019

“Cleveland was super lit and fun while it lasted no cap the locker room was like a big ass crib everybody vibing out like a brotherhood from day 1. But I don’t like how they handled my situation either. They shoulda released me after week 1 training camp. I was running w the “ones” at one point and yes I know y’all thinking (obj/jarvis). Well they didn’t practice most of camp. I was w the 1’s for the entirety. Didn’t miss 1 practice after going 30 straight padded practices (UNHEARD OF). Coming off acl. Not once did I complain nor sit out after their docs knew how bad my knee swelled up day after day. Not one time did anybody offer a rest day or anything but I’m tough right?”

….. I was running w the “ones” at one point and yes I know y’all thinking (obj/jarvis). Well they didn’t practice most of camp. I was w the 1’s for the entirety. Didn’t miss 1 practice after going 30 straight padded practices (UNHEARD OF). Coming off acl ….. — Strizzy (@JaelenStrong) December 10, 2019

Jaelen Strong’s Criticism on the Heel of Odell Beckham Injury Reveal

What likely prompted Strong’s Twitter was Mayfield’s sharp criticism of the Browns medical staff after it was revealed that star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been playing through injuries, with the ailments being reported as both a sports hernia that will need surgery and a nagging groin.

“Yeah, I’d say that wasn’t handled right,” Mayfield said. “He’s not able to run as well as he should be able to, as well as he knows, and that’s frustrating for him. You can sense that’s some of his frustration where that comes from. Wasn’t handled the right way in our training room. So it is what it is.”

Mayfield later apologized for the criticism and was told by the Browns brass to not speak on other players injuries.

But Strong brings up some harsh insight, saying that he could barely walk by Week 3 of the preseason and felt used and abused by the Browns after being cut.

Jaelen Strong only needed one hand for this TD 🖐 (via @Browns)pic.twitter.com/H3NZQShW28 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 21, 2019

We get to week 3 of preseason and I can barely walk… I’m in treatment everyday so don’t say I am not… I’m trying to do all the right things. I played bad against TB. I was dead.. body legs etc. one of the worse things I put on tape I can attest to.. but the browns Knew why I looked and felt the way I felt after making play after play in camp for 30 straight padded practices. I mean why post me all over ya social media to get me familiar w ya fans just to release me??? The NFL took the love for the game away from me. I was playing it please others. Putting my body through horrible pains to please others who would never think twice bout running through the middle with earl thomas lurking.

I was never truly happy in the NFL and it took me not being in the NFL to actually understand it. The NFL took the love for the game away from me. I was playing it please others. Putting my body through horrible pains to please others who would never…… — Strizzy (@JaelenStrong) December 10, 2019

Jaelen Strong Says Overworking Led to Rash of Browns Injuries

The Browns were hit with a rash of injuries early in the season, with their entire starting secondary at one point being sidelined, including Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward missing multiple games with hamstring injuries.

Strong said that’s likely because the Browns revved the intensity too high during training camp as first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens tried to form a “physical” team.

“No it’s a FACT why the browns seasons going this way. We played a full season in camp,” Strong wrote when prompted on a question about the injuries. “The real season is here and they are already behind the 8 ball. Hamstring issues at DB? That’s just saying they’re being overworked!!!!”

This shines a bright bright light on the way they handled things in the preseason This could probably be related to a lot of the other early injuries players had especially Denzel Ward and Greedy William's BOTH HAVING HAMSTRING INJURIES like what were they doing?? https://t.co/1bL3WHzjDX — Browns Inject (@BrownsInject) December 10, 2019

READ NEXT: Browns RB Nick Chubb Sends Message With Epic Quote