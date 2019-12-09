Baker Mayfield Apologizes to Browns After Comments

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield delivered some critical comments of the team’s medical staff on Sunday in regards to the treatment of Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury.

“I’d say it wasn’t handled right,” Mayfield said after the Browns’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. “He’s not able to run as well as he should be able to as well as he knows, and that’s frustrating for him. You can sense somebody’s frustration and where that comes from.

“It wasn’t handled the right way in our training room. It is what it is.”

After his press conference, Mayfield almost immediately issued an apology on Twitter to the medical staff, clarifying his comments.

“My intentions were not to throw our medical staff under the bus. No I don’t know all the facts about Odell’s injury. It was emotionally answered because I can sense his frustration and I care about my team and putting us in the best position to win,” Mayfield wrote.

“Those people within our building know my intentions and where I am coming from. I truly believe that and I apologize to those that don’t deserve the backlash…. today was a good team win. On to the next one.”

On the heels of a NFL.com report that Beckham is playing through a sports hernia, Beckham was vague on what kind of issues he’s dealing with.

“I don’t really know,” he said. “You have to ask the doctors if you have a chance to interview them. I really don’t know what to tell you.

“I really don’t run until Friday. I come out here and do what I can. At this point, it is what it is. There is nothing you can really do but finish out the season.”

Freddie Kitchens Addresses Baker Speaking About Cleveland’s Medical Staff

It’s a delicate relationship between players and the medical staff in the building and it’s very rare that you hear injury-talk in public.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens addressed Mayfield’s comments during his press conference on Monday.

“Just like he stated last night, he understands we don’t want him addressing other players’ injuries, in that manner, especially,” Kitchens said. “Our training staff and Odell have done a tremendous job moving forward and getting him to the game each week.”

Browns veteran JC Tretter and Joe Schobert both vouched for the teams medical staff as well.

No Talk of Shutting Odell Beckham Down

Beckham has just 59 catches for 844 yards and just two touchdowns this season. He’s coming off yet another disappointing game, where he caught two balls for 39 yards.

It’s obvious the injury is limiting Beckham from both gaining chemistry with Mayfield during the practice week and performing at his elite level on the field. But Beckham sounds set on finishing out the season and playing 16 games for the since 2016.

Kitchens said there has been no talk about shutting down Beckham, despite the team’s playoff hopes being slim.

“He wants to be there for his teammates,” Kitchens told reporters.

Kitchens also addressed the reports that Beckham is unhappy in Cleveland and that his relationship with the coaching staff is soured.

“Until I hear something from Odell, I’m not going to comment,” Kitchens said. “Odell and mine’s relationship is fine”

Next up for the Browns is a game against the 3-7 Arizona Cardinals. After that, it’s another AFC North tilt against the Ravens, who have already qualified for the playoffs with their win against the Bills on Sunday. The Browns are the last team to beat Baltimore, walloping their rival 40-25 back on Sept. 29.

