Browns Star Odell Beckham Responds to ‘Unhappy’ Rumors

A day after speaking to the media, Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. felt the need to clear the air.

Beckham delivered comments on Thursday that were construed as him being unhappy in Cleveland during a year where he’s averaged a career low in receptions per game (4.75) and has just two touchdowns.

To be fair, the comments were vague if nothing else.

“No one knows what the future holds, like tomorrow,” Beckham said. “I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen.”

With the news cycle running wild with speculation about trade destinations for Beckham, the three-time Pro Bowler spoke up on Friday morning.

“I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results,” he wrote. “Period. Next story plzz.”

Odell Beckham: Answer is Always ‘Winning’

Beckham has been to the playoffs just once in his six-year career, and he’s unlikely to get a return trip this season. The Browns are 5-7 and need a lot of things to happen to punch their ticket to the postseason.

“It is tough. Along with any other position, you want to help, period,” Beckham said. “You do get the ball or you do not get the ball, ultimately, what fixes everything is winning, and when you do not win, that is when you can see problems or any words you want to put in there – tension or any word you want to transfer that with is when you start to see the problem. The answer is always in winning. It is just really it.”

All the Browns can do now is win out. After falling to 2-6, the Browns won three games in a row before hitting the speed bump against the depleted Steelers. Now to maintain any hope of sneaking into they playoffs, Cleveland needs to win out against the Bengals (twice), Ravens and Cardinals.

“Just simply put, the same way we did when we were 2-6. These guys invested a lot into getting back to the point to get us to where this game even meant anything. Moving forward, we are going to do the same thing because I know this, we have a zero percent chance unless we take care of what we can take care of, and that is just to go 1-0 this week,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters. “We are about to play a Cincinnati team that is coming off of their first win. Their confidence is going to be at an all-time high. We understand that and respect that, but we also know that is more about us than anything else.”

Odell Beckham a Model Citizen in Cleveland

Beckham understands his reputation around the league and he admits he’s done things in the past that warrant that. However, OBJ has made an effort to reduce that kind of behavior, which he has done a terrific job at. His press conferences are thoughtful and well-delivered, he’s backed quarterback Baker Mayfield every step of the way and — outside of a few issues with watches and visors — has been a model citizen on the field.

“They want to see me mad or throw a helmet or punch a cooler or hug a kicking net or hit the kicking net, they want to see those things,” Beckham said Thursday, “but like I told you, it’s on me and I’ve made that effort, that decision, that choice to just not allow that no matter what’s going on.”

For Beckham, the focus is on the future — in Cleveland.

“For me, personally, this offseason, it’s about work and getting to the very best of my abilities, no matter what,” Beckham said. “I tell you all the time, 2020’s going to be my year. I’m not really worried so much about what’s going to happen in the future, but my mindset for next year is no matter what is going on, nothing is going to be in my way. That’s just how I feel.”

The Browns are a touchdown favorite for the contest against the Bengals with a total of 41.5 points.

