Chiefs Defender Loses 12 Pounds, Battles Stomach Issues For Second Straight Season

Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark has battled injuries dating back to the offseason. The fourth-year defender is now fighting through another ailment as the 2019 regular season enters its final month.

FOX Sports Senior National Writer Peter Schrager initially shed light on Clark’s health situation following Kansas City’s controversial 23-16 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday evening.

The stories coming out of KC locker room re Frank Clark sound made up. They’re not. Terrible stomach virus. Lost twelve pounds since Monday. Was in hospital. His “Flu Game” and was biggest win of @Chiefs season. @ArrowheadPride — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 9, 2019

One of the Chiefs most dominant defenders, Clark played a season-low 31 snaps versus the Patriots, but still managed to notch four total tackles and his sixth sack of the season.

Andy Reid Confirms Clark Will See Specialist

During his Wednesday afternoon press conference, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid provided the media with some details regarding Clark’s status.

“Frank Clark is going to see a specialist – his stomach is still bothering him,” said Reid on Wednesday. “I feel bad for him. We just have to get it answered. We’re looking into that.”

When asked if the stomach ailment was virus-related, Reid didn’t elaborate much.

“Not sure,” Reid said. “I think that was probably the initial thought. Not too many people are smarter than (Chiefs) Dr. (Michael E.) Monaco (MD). He visited with some other doctors. But we found somebody that he can go see that might be able to get a grasp on this thing and see exactly what it is. That’s kind of where we’re at. Just kind of waiting and trying to get him as comfortable as possible.”

Clark was one of four Chiefs players who did not practice on Wednesday. He will have two more chances to practice this week before Kansas City takes on division rival Denver and rookie QB Drew Lock in Week 15.

Clark Played Through Food Poisioning in 2018

If Clark’s stomach issues and corresponding weight loss sound familiar, that’s because they are.

While he was playing for the Seattle Seahawks last season, Clark took the field just hours after a three-day bought of food poisoning – the result of an undercooked Butterball turkey burger.

Depsite food poisoning, losing 12 pounds, needing 8 IVs and 2 hospital trips, pass rusher Frank Clark shows #Seahawks what he's worth https://t.co/duV0Msk5Zr @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 8, 2018

Clark’s impressive performance, which included his the first interception of his career, drew praise from a number of his former Seahawks teammates, including safety Bradley McDougald.

Bradley McDougald on #Seahawks teammate Frank "No Butterball" Clark today: “Man, he’s a beast. He lost 12 pounds this week. Didn’t practice. To go out there and have the game he did, man, it’s just nothing less than incredible." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 8, 2018

It’s apparent that the 26-year-old pass rusher takes his commitment to his teammates very seriously, as evidenced by his comments to the media following the game.

“At the end of the day, me being in the hospital or not, me not being able to practice, I didn’t look at it that as an excuse not to go out there and get the job done on my side, and do what I have to do for my teammates,” said Clark.

