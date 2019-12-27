Chiefs Front Office Executive Named Serious 2020 NFL GM Candidate

Speculation suggests that the Kansas City Chiefs could lose Eric Bieniemy to an NFL team with a head coaching vacancy this offseason. However, Andy Reid’s offensive coordinator is not the only key staff member of the Chiefs’ front office drawing attention from talent-hungry teams.

Each year, former NFL scout and founder of The Scouting Academy Dan Hatman releases his NFL General Manager Candidate Study. The 2020 study lists 40 potential GM candidates including one prominent Chiefs executive – Director of Football Operations Mike Borgonzi.

41 GM/decision maker changes later, the last decade has shown us stability in front offices is a myth. Come see the other findings from the research and see what candidates may have NFL owners' attentions in the 2020 hiring cycle.https://t.co/l12QQMl13F pic.twitter.com/WYD1fOqIe4 — Dan Hatman (@Dan_Hatman) December 19, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Borgonzi headlines a targeted list of candidates from teams in the playoff hunt, or as Hatman puts it, the group he is expecting to see “the most action in the GM cycle if jobs come open in January.”

While NFL general manager vacancies aren’t nearly as prevalent as NFL head coaches, the demand could very well exceed the yearly average in 2020. In a recent article on ESPN, NFL Insider Dan Graziano named the Washington Redskins, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Houston Texans, and Atlanta Falcons as teams to keep an eye on for potential front office shake-ups this offseason.

Borgonzi’s Boasts an Attractive NFL Background

Currently serving in his second season as Kansas City’s Director of Football Operations, Borgonzi is finishing up his 11th year in the NFL, all with the Chiefs. Since being hired as the team’s college scouting administrator in 2009, Borgonzi has worked his way up the ranks to the tune of six promotions over the past decade.

His background prior to joining Kansas City includes playing and coaching experience, as well as a stint in the finance world. According to the Chiefs media guide, the Brown University fullback was on NFL radars before an injury ended his playing career and began his transition to other facets of the sport.

The Everett, Mass., native had a tryout with the Buffalo Bills in 2002 and attended training camp with the Green Bay Blizzard of Arena Football 2 in 2003 before an injury forced his retirement.

Borgonzi’s brother, Dave, also has nearly a decade of NFL coaching experience and is currently serving as the Indianapolis Colts linebackers coach.

READ NEXT: Chiefs Defense Ranks No. 1 in the NFL Over the Past Five Games

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata