Chiefs’ Offensive Coordinator to Interview for NFC Head Coaching Job: Report

After clinching the No. 2 seed in the playoffs on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will enjoy a bye week before hosting an AFC Divisional Round game at Arrowhead Stadium. During that week off, one of the team’s brightest minds, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, is again expected to interview for an open head coaching position.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the job opening is with the Carolina Panthers who have requested permission to speak to Andy Reid’s top offensive assistant.

The #Panthers have submitted a request for #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, sources say. The plan is to interview him for their head coach opening this week. A strong candidate who Andy Reid has publicly supported as very ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page and Twitter account for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

This story is developing.

READ NEXT: 5 Chiefs Who Could Be Surprising Roster Cuts in 2020

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata