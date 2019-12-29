Chiefs Fear ‘Significant,’ Season-Ending Knee Injury for Standout Safety

The Kansas City Chiefs earned themselves a first-round playoff bye week with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 – and a little help from the Miami Dolphins. However, the victory may have come at a cost for one of Kansas City’s most impressive rookies.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill is feared to have a ‘significant knee injury’ that could potentially force him out of action for the playoffs.

Sources: The #Chiefs fear that standout rookie S Juan Thornhill suffered a significant knee injury that will knock him out for the playoffs. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow to learn the details. He’s been a key part of that defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2019

The 24-year-old safety went down with a non-contact knee injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Chargers, but was ruled out for the game shortly after. The team must now wait for the results of an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of the injury. As of Sunday evening, the outlook for Thornhill’s return appears dismal at best.

More confirmation of what we pretty much already know. Unfortunately, it seems like this one is pretty obvious.@ArrowheadPride https://t.co/xzno5zgmC9 — Aaron Borgmann (@RehabAllStar) December 29, 2019

This story is developing.

