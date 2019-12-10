Clippers Paul George on Indy Fans ‘I’m Not the One to Boo’

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Clippers were in Indiana to take on the Indiana Pacers, which would feature Clippers forward Paul George, returning to his old stomping grounds for the third time since he was traded in 2017.

The Clippers handed the Pacers their ninth loss of the season as they collected their 18th win of the season. George led all Clippers in scoring with 36 points and added 9 rebounds with 5 assists. Kawhi Leonard did not play for load management reasons.

After the game, George was asked about the boos he received from his former fan base in Indiana.

“I’m not surprised,” George said of being booed despite it being his third time back in Indianapolis. “That’s Indiana for you. It’s a Hoosier thing,” according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk

The Pacers traded Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017, in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, per NBA.com.

“You know, someday I’ll do a tell-all and tell the leading events of how I left Indiana,” George said. “And I promise you, I’m not the one to boo.”

“… I’m not gonna share the teaser,” said George “… I like being the villain. I’m here two nights out of the year. The people they should boo is here a lot longer than I am.”

Paul George promises that one day he'll tell the story of his departure from Pacers | NBA SoundPaul George talks about the boos he received when his LA Clippers team took down the Indiana Pacers. He also discusses his advice for Victor Oladipo about coming back from a serious injury. ✔ Subscribe to ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/ ✔ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC ✔ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV Exclusive interviews with Rachel Nichols https://urlzs.com/jNURe Stephen A. Smith on ESPN https://urlzs.com/W19Tz ESPN on Social Media: ► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn ► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn ► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/f/espn Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more. More on ESPN.com: https://www.espn.com 2019-12-10T04:20:53.000Z

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers on Indy Fans Booing George

After the game in Indiana on Monday, Clippers coach Doc Rivers was asked about the reaction George received

“Yeah, I was shocked,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers, according to Youngmisuk. “I really was … I was ill-equipped.

“It was offensive to me,” Rivers added with a chuckle. “But I was unprepared for that. I thought that, I didn’t know it was bad feelings and it was lingering. Obviously, it was.”

Doc Rivers and Paul George don’t Think Leonard Will Receive the Same Treatment in Toronto

After the game against the Pacers, both Doc Rivers and Paul George were asked what time of reaction Leonard would receive in Toronto. “The opposite of what it was like tonight,” George said with a laugh.

The Clippers’ next game is in Toronto against the Raptors and will be the first time Kawhi Leonard will visit the city since deciding to leave this past off-season.

“Oh, that will be easy,” Rivers said when asked about what will happen in Toronto. “That’s a standing ovation. Really, I don’t think that is very hard. We got a taste of that in Vancouver.

“So if I’m a fan base and a guy won me a title, I might retire his jersey that night.”

NBA Analyst Thinks George was Talking About Larry Bird

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared on The Jump earlier today that George might have been talking about Larry Bird.

“Well, I think they are booing him because ‘I’m guessing’ because he went to a super team in a glamour market, which Indiana is not,” said Windhorst. “And it’s like they don’t enjoy that this player is going away from what they have… I know he is just making a guess I didn’t interview 20,000 fans, but I feel that’s part of it.”

“I’m more interest in what Paul said the real villain, so I spent this morning talking to people in Indiana and only Paul really knows and we will have to wait for the tell all-digital short interrupted special, but the belief in Indiana is that he is referring to Larry Bird.”

Per, Windhorst the organization wanted Paul George to play the power position in his last full season in Indy.

VideoVideo related to clippers paul george on indy fans ‘i’m not the one to boo’ 2019-12-10T18:59:37-05:00

READ NEXT: Knicks Eyeing Mark Jackson as Coach? Analyst Reveals Update