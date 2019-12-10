Knicks Hiring Mark Jackson as Coach? Analyst Reveals Update

The New York Knicks fired David Fizdale last Friday, after going 21 and 104 with the Knicks in two seasons. They also fired top assistant coach Keith Smart as well, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and decided to promote Mike Miller as their interim coach.

Fizdale shared with the media last month that he had the backing of Knicks owner James Dolan.

“Every game, every game. Jim Dolan comes in and gives me a vote of confidence, a pat on my back, and really has just been incredibly encouraging over the last year and a half or whatever it’s been,” Fizdale said. “All we talk about is just sticking to the process of making these guys better and building for a future of sustainable winning.”

However, according to Jabari Young of CNBC.com, an agent that represents various coaches around the league revealed that Fizdale firing was “inevitable.” For now, Mike Miller is at the helm for the time being, but rumors are swarming of who might be the next permanent head coach could be.

One of the names at the top of the list is former Knick and Warriors former coach Mark Jackson.

Does Jackson want the Job?

Earlier today, Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson reported that he spoke with someone close to Jackson, and the source revealed that he didn’t know if Jackson wants the Knicks job.

“I don’t know whether Mark Jackson wants that job,” someone close to Jackson told Robinson. “I don’t know whether the Knicks are serious about giving him that job.”

Per Robinson, apparently, Jackson was ‘promised’ that job in the past. “He still ain’t got it & he’s not dwelling on it,” said Robinson. Would he replace interim Mike Miller? “It would be interesting to see if he’d actually take a job in season.”

During his time with the Golden State Warriors, Jackson posted a 121-109 record and helped the development of future Hall of Famers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. He also led the Dubs to back to back playoff appearances before that it had been 20 years. Since they made consecutive trips to the postseason.

However, it wasn’t enough to save Jackson’s job as the Warriors brace decided to cut times with the former point guard. They would go on and hire Steve Kerr and the Warriors would on to win three championships in five seasons.

Earlier this year, Mark Jackson spoke with Cameron Buford of Voice of the Fans asked how does he stay focus on his duties as an NBA analyst as he’s had to cover a lot of Warriors games for ESPN.

“There is nothing in the background I’m blessed, and I have a job to do,” said Jackson. “There’s nothing in the background, and no concerns at I’m living out a dream.”

Mark Jackson Former coach and broadcast partner Jeff Van Gundy praised Steve Kerr for always giving credit to Mark Jackson when asked about his contributions to the Warriors.

“One of the things that stands out to me about Steve [Kerr] through all of this is his constant recognition of all that Mark did to set the table there and establish a new culture as far as winning, defensive-minded, and giving these great players, [Stephen] Curry and [Klay] Thompson, not only the green light but the confidence to achieve what they have achieved,” Van Gundy said. “To me, I’ve always admired Steve because he’s been so quick to share the credit with Mark.”

