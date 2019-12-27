Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Gives Cryptic Quote About Future With Dallas

This isn’t exactly the type of quote you want to hear if you’re a Dallas Cowboys fan.

While all indications seem to be that Dak Prescott will return to the Cowboys in 2020, he is still technically without a new contract and will enter the offseason as a free agent. While the Cowboys will probably stick the franchise tag on their quarterback for the upcoming season, Prescott gave a blunt answer when relating to the idea that this is head coach Jason Garrett’s last game as head coach of the Cowboys — this is the last game on his contract as well.

Sunday vs. Redskins is Jason Garrett's final regular-season game under contract with Cowboys. Dak Prescott: "I think it's the last game on mine as well. So I'll be damned if I speak on anybody else's future or their place." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 26, 2019

Why Dak Prescott’s Future With Cowboys is Favorable

The Cowboys enter Week 17 with a 7-8 record and needing help just to get into the playoffs. After leading the NFC East for the entirety of the season, Dallas came out flat in their Week 16 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles and lost by a score of 17-9.

In order for Dallas to clinch the NFC East, they’ll need a win over the Washington Redskins and an Eagles loss to the New York Giants in the final week of the regular season.

In other words, the Cowboys are potentially looking at a non-playoff season after entering the year with high expectations. Most of the blame has gone to Garrett, who has served as the Cowboys’ head coach since the 2010 season.

While most expect the Cowboys to move on from Garrett — there is already intense speculation they could hire Urban Meyer as their next head coach — Prescott’s future in Dallas is more favorable.

Although Prescott has struggled as of late, he’s still just 26 years old and has led the Cowboys to two postseason appearances in his first three seasons as a starter.

Long story short, despite Prescott’s ominous quote, it would be a miracle if he didn’t enter the 2020 season as the Cowboy’s starting quarterback.

Dak Prescott’s Injury Something to Worry About?

Outside of the speculation regarding Prescott and Garrett’s future in Dallas, the young quarterback’s recent injury is the biggest news entering Week 17 for the Cowboys.

Prescott more or less confirmed that he received painkiller injections before and during the team’s Week 16 loss to the Eagles.

Jane Slater of the NFL Network provided the report that Prescott had not thrown in practice over the past two days. Furthermore, he hinted at having to do what was necessary in order to play in the Eagles game.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he hopes to throw Friday after not throwing on the sprained AC joint the last two days. He was asked if he took a painkilling injection before the game and at the half “I did what was necessary”. He’s also been alternating hot/cold therapy. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 26, 2019

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (shoulder) was asked today if he received a pain-killing injection pregame and at halftime Sunday vs. Eagles. “I did what was necessary.” On if reason he went into locker room early before halftime was to do what was necessary: “Yes.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 26, 2019

Since tweaking his right shoulder in a Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams, the team has been cautious with Prescott during team practices.

Garrett refused to say for sure that Prescott would play in Week 17 against the Redskins, but he did say that the team followed a similar path leading into Week 16 and that Prescott ended up playing.

“Last week we really took it day by day and this week we’ll do the same thing,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said, via the official team website. “Obviously he was able to play in the ball game, so hopefully we can get him on the same path where he’s able to go on Sunday (against Washington).”

Cooper Rush, an undrafted quarterback who has appeared in two career games for the Cowboys, is slotted as Prescott’s backup quarterback.