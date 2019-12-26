Cowboys Identify Problem in Hiring Urban Meyer as Next Head Coach: Report

Bleacher Report NFL insider Mike Freeman recently took a straw poll on Urban Meyer, asking three “team executives” to rank the former Ohio State coach’s top landing spots in 2020.

The Dallas Cowboys, per these officials, check in as the second-likeliest organization to secure Meyer’s services, ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, and Cleveland Browns.

But there’s a caveat …

“Owner Jerry Jones will be desperate after this season, and there’s “very real interest” in Meyer, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater. What team officials tell me, however, is they think Meyer will want more personnel control than Jones will allow,” Freeman wrote.

Ah, yes, Jerry Jones the general manager hampering Jerry Jones the owner. The former, by his own admission, wouldn’t so easily cede control, even if it meant acquiring a competent candidate to take the latter’s assembled squad to uncharted territory — beyond the NFC Divisional round.

Curiously, though, the division-rival Washington Redskins have the same configuration, with meddling owner Daniel Synder and in-over-his-head general manager Bruce Allen gumming up the works.

Yet, Freeman reports, the power structure in Washington is unlike that in Dallas. And Meyer, who attended the Redskins’ Week 15 home game against the Eagles, could be granted the authority to buy the groceries, not just cook the meals.

“This month, Meyer was seen in the owner’s box with Dan Snyder. Meyer knew exactly what he was doing by being seen like this. He was making as much of a statement as Snyder was. Meyer was saying, “Yeah, I’m curious, so give my agent a ringy dingy.” It was an obvious ploy, and no one would be shocked if Snyder cleaned out the front office and gave Meyer not just the coaching job but also final say over personnel.”

If it came down to title, the Cowboys don’t stand too much of a chance of hiring Meyer as Jason Garrett’s successor. This is Jones’ baby, and he isn’t looking for a co-parent so much as a sitter.

Stephen A. Smith Hears Differently …

The noted Dallas detractor and hot-take artist claimed on Monday’s episode of First Take that Meyer is interested in the Cowboys’ job and Jones is “considering” the marriage. This appeared to be little more than confirmation of previous reports, echoing Meyer himself, who has gushed over the idea of coaching the Cowboys.

“That’s the one. Great city. They got Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott. You got a loaded team. The one job in pro football that you say, ‘I got to go do that,’” Meyer said in October.

Jones, however, gave pause to scouring the college ranks. Although he’ll cast a wide net to find the Cowboys’ new leader of men, he’s aware that his choice can backfire the way so many others have if he picks from an inexperienced pool. Going into the unknown not knowing is a risky proposition, to say the least.

“College coaches, a head coach coming directly into (to the NFL) head coach, have the lowest percentage rate of success (in the NFL),” Jones said earlier this month, via 105.3 The Fan. “It’s pretty obvious they have to get acquainted with personnel. College coaches spend Sunday working. It’s one of their biggest workday weeks. In many cases, they aren’t familiar with the personnel, and that’s a big deal.

“So, you pay a price for someone to get up to date that haven’t spent the prior months or years in the NFL. And just the nature of the game, college coaches don’t spend a lot of time watching this game. I’m reminded we won one football game the first year we came and brought Jimmy (Johnson) in.”

Dez Bryant Endorses Urban Meyer in Dallas

If Dez Bryant’s opinion counts for anything, the Cowboys will do whatever it takes to bring aboard Meyer. Turning to Twitter, the former star wide receiver emphatically urged the Joneses — Cowboys owner Jerry and VP Stephen — to sign the Buckeyes legend as Garrett’s replacement.

Urban Meyer to coach the cowboys next year?… no brainer… I’m going to get jealous 😂 ..Jerry ..Stephen hear him out.. let him get you a winning organization to go along with them billions!!! .. just imagine winning billy goat x 5563325673322344443*+^*error 😂😂

Translation: Pair Meyer’s offensive prowess with Dallas’ Big Three (Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Amari Cooper), then profit. Literally and figuratively.

