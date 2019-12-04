David Montgomery Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Bears RB Week 14 vs Cowboys?

It will be the biggest game of rookie running back David Montgomery’s young career Thursday night when the Chicago Bears (6-6) host the Dallas Cowboys (6-6) in a game that has major implications for both teams.

If the Bears lose, they can kiss their minimal playoff hopes goodbye, and if the Cowboys lose, they will fall out of first place in the NFC East, and out of the playoff spot first place brings. With the stakes the highest they have been all season, will Bears head coach Matt Nagy lean on Montgomery more than he has in the past? Here’s a preview of the game with a focus on Montgomery’s fantasy outlook for Week 14.

David Montgomery Fantasy: Week 14 Matchup vs Dallas Cowboys

Montgomery will be facing a top 10 defense when he goes up against the Cowboys Thursday. Dallas is giving up 19.7 points and just over 106 yards rushing per contest, and they will be a much tougher test than the last two defenses the Bears have seen in the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys have 32 sacks on the season, which is good, but they rank in the middle of the league when it comes to pressuring the quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky has played better over the past few weeks, but Dallas will be looking to pressure him all game, which in turn could result in Nagy relying more on the running short passing games–both of which Montgomery is a big part of. But can a Bears offense that is averaging just 17.7 points and 79.3 yards rushing per game execute against the Cowboys?

Should You Start or Sit David Montgomery vs Dallas?

In the Bears’ last game, on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions, Montgomery had 75 yards rushing on 16 carries, to go along with two catches for 12 yards and the game-winning touchdown. He has averaged 15 or more touches every week since Week 8, and his role has increased dramatically since the first half of the season.

The Cowboys will also be without one of their best defensive players, as linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has been ruled out against the Bears. Vander Esch would have been a solid foil for Montgomery–and without him, the Bears will likely continue to look Montgomery’s way.

Dallas has also softened up a bit defensively over recent weeks. The Cowboys have allowed over 400 yards, two rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns to opposing running backs over the last four games. Coupled with the fact that Montgomery has also come on recently, scoring four touchdowns in his last six games after scoring just two in his first six contests, he should be a solid fantasy option this week.

Final Verdict: START him unless you have more attractive options like Saquon Barkley or Alvin Kamara. If it’s between Montgomery and Devin Singletary, start Montgomery, as Singletary is facing the Baltimore Ravens. If it’s between Miles Sanders and Montgomery, start Sanders. Either way, Montgomery should be a solid RB2 option this week.

