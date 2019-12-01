Akiem Hicks Injury Update: When Will Bears’ DE Return?

The Chicago Bears and their fans may have just done a collective jig due to the good news head coach Matt Nagy just released during his meeting with the media Sunday afternoon.

After being without one of the cornerstones of their defense since Week 5, the Bears saw Pro Bowl defensive lineman Akiem Hicks return to practice today. “It was good to have Akiem Hicks back out there today,” Nagy said:

Matt Nagy on today’s practice: “It was good to have Akiem Hicks back out there. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 1, 2019

Hicks went on the injured reserve list October 15th with an elbow injury, and while the Bears’ defense has managed to keep opponents to just 17.3 points per game, they have most certainly missed his presence on the defensive line. The Athletic’s Adam Jahns say that while the Bears are a top 10 defensive unit without Hicks, his presence alone makes them a top five defensive team:

The more I watch the film of the #Bears defense, the more it becomes clear just how much they miss Akiem Hicks. They’re still a top-10 unit but he makes them top-5. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 22, 2019

When Will Akiem Hicks Return to Action?

When asked if Hicks would be available to return Week 15 against the rival Green Bay Packers, Nagy was non-committal yet positive. He said that regardless of whether or not the Bears win their hugely important Thursday night game against the Dallas Cowboys, Hicks will play against Green Bay as long as he’s healthy and ready to go.

Matt Nagy says as long as Akiem Hicks is healthy and ready to play, he'll play against the Packers in Week 15 regardless of if the Bears win or lose against Dallas on Thursday. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) December 1, 2019

Nagy also said that while Hicks has not been able to physically play, his presence has very much been with the team, and has been constantly felt:

The Bears are hopeful Akiem Hicks can return to play Week 15 against the Packers, Matt Nagy said: "He's never left us. We felt him." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) December 1, 2019

The Bears will play the Cowboys Thursday at Soldier Field in a game that should they lose, would end their playoff hopes for the 2019 season. If they win, however, they will keep their playoff hopes alive, and their Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers would turn into one of their most meaningful games this season.

Bears Week 15 vs Packers: Preview

The Bears will need some help making the playoffs, but while they’re an incredible long-shot, it’s still possible. With the Vikings playing a tough Seahawks team Monday night–without their star wide receiver Adam Thielen–if Minnesota should fall, and if the Bears manage to beat a Dallas team that could be close to imploding, the Bears would be 1.5 games behind the Vikings in the division.

Chicago is currently 3-1 in the NFC North, with a win over the Vikings and their only division loss coming from the Packers. Beating Green Bay at Lambeau would be the team’s tallest task to date this season–but getting their defensive leader back after a long absence could give this team the boost it needs to exceed expectations.

