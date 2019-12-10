Alshon Jeffery Carted Off, Ruled Out for Rest of MNF Game Against Giants

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery

Close your eyes Eagles’ fans – there’s yet more bad news to report about Philadelphia’s debilitated receiving corps.

Carson Wentz’s No. 1 weapon, Alshon Jeffery went down with a foot injury in the second quarter of the Eagles’ Monday Night game with the 2-10 New York Giants.

Jeffery suffered the injury on a non-contact play when he pushed off the line to head out on a route and came up limping.

The 29-year-old receiver was carted to the locker room. The Eagles have ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Philadelphia, who desperately needs to pull out a win over the Giants, is now down to two receivers for the rest of the game – Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Heavy.com will be updating this article as news progresses regarding Jeffery’s injury.

