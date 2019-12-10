Alshon Jeffery Carted Off, Ruled Out for Rest of MNF Game Against Giants

Close your eyes Eagles’ fans – there’s yet more bad news to report about Philadelphia’s debilitated receiving corps.

Carson Wentz’s No. 1 weapon, Alshon Jeffery went down with a foot injury in the second quarter of the Eagles’ Monday Night game with the 2-10 New York Giants.

𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗣𝗜𝗡𝗚: Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery carted off with foot injury, questionable to return vs. Giantshttps://t.co/OoRiKeknVG pic.twitter.com/dRNMIyzqD1 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 10, 2019

Jeffery suffered the injury on a non-contact play when he pushed off the line to head out on a route and came up limping.

The 29-year-old receiver was carted to the locker room. The Eagles have ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Alshon Jeffery and Lane Johnson. Both not out here for second half Eagles are down to 2 receivers#Eagles pic.twitter.com/ZiPOiUIZjc — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 10, 2019

Philadelphia, who desperately needs to pull out a win over the Giants, is now down to two receivers for the rest of the game – Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

