Eagles Injury Report: Starting LB Out, RB Limited in Practice

A trio of Eagles starters missed practice for a second straight day. Their outlook for Monday night is looking grim.

Receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) and defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) sat out Friday afternoon’s practice with the same ailments that sidelined them Thursday. In addition, starting running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice.

The good news? There was no injury designation for Alshon Jeffery who had been dealing with a bum ankle. Agholor and Howard were almost expected to miss Monday night’s game, but the possible loss of Grugier-Hill could be crushing. He is one of the team captains and a fiery leader in the defensive huddle.

Grugier-Hill was injured during a collision with a Dolphins player last week and left the game for a spell. He returned but apparently suffered a concussion. He is currently undergoing the league’s five-step protocol, per The Inquirer’s Les Bowen. It usually takes at least a week to clear the concussion protocol, so his status seems doubtful.

Golden Tate Cleared from Concussion Protocol

The Giants will get their slot wide receiver back for “Monday Night Football.” Golden Tate, who spent half a season with the Eagles last year, has cleared the concussion protocol and will play versus Philadelphia.

Tate ranks second on New York with four receiving touchdowns, plus ranks fourth in receptions (36) and third in receiving yards (450). Remember, the compact pass-catcher was suspended four games to start the season for using a prescribed fertility drug not covered under the NFL’s strict performance-enhancing drug policy.

The 31-year-old played eight games (four starts) for the Eagles last season and hauled in 30 catches for 278 yards on 44 targets. No play was bigger than the 2-yard touchdown Tate caught on fourth down with 56 seconds left to give the Eagles a 16-15 playoff win.

Some had questioned why the Eagles didn’t bring Tate back after spending a third-round pick to acquire him from Detroit midway through 2018. For his part, Tate isn’t dwelling on the past as he looks to beat his old team.

“Hey, they made a decision and did what they did. I’m not looking back,” Tate told the New York Daily News in late November. “I’m happy where I am. It is what it is. Whatever. They rented me for 10 games, we went to the playoffs and won a playoff game, and they let me go, I guess.”

Eagles Convinced Eli Manning Playing ‘Inspired’ Ball

Eli Manning might be ready to unleash some old school magic of his own. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is slated to start against the Eagles with rookie Daniel Jones nursing a high ankle sprain.

Manning, who hasn’t started a game since Sept. 15, hasn’t had a great track record against the Eagles. Especially not in recent years. But there is an overwhelming majority of players in the locker room who think he’s poised to deliver a nostalgic performance, per ESPN’s Tim McManus.

Manning talked fondly about playing the Eagles earlier this week in an interview with the team’s official website.

“[We’re] going against a good defense, we ‘ve faced a number of years, [we] know them well,” Manning said. “Just have to get back in the mix with the offensive line and receivers, make sure timing is where it needs to be.”

