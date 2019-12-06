Eagles Pulling Out Special Magic Charm for Giants Game

How important is Monday night’s game versus New York? Important enough for the Eagles to pull out some black magic.

The Eagles announced they will be donning their all-black uniforms for Monday night’s prime-time game against the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles fans always get excited for these so-called “Blackouts” at the stadium, but this one carries extra weight.

Philadelphia is in a must-win situation. Their coach knows it. The players know it. And their equipment managers know it.

The Eagles have traditionally played lights-out (pardon the pun) in their all-black uniforms. The last time the team wore them was in Week 9 during a 22-14 win over Chicago. Carson Wentz is 5-1 all-time in black and went 1-1 last year. But the franchise has taken it to a whole different level when facing the Giants.

They beat them 25-22 last year and dominated New York on two other occasions while wearing all-black uniforms. In 2014, the Eagles beat the Giants 28-0 on “Sunday Night Football” to secure their first shutout win in 18 years and then defeated them 27-7 on “Monday Night Football” in 2015. Back in black never sounded so good.

Orlando Scandrick Running His Mouth Again

If a former player falls out of the league and no one hears it, does it really make a sound? If your name is Orlando Scandrick, it might.

The unemployed cornerback appeared on FS1’s “Undisputed” show on Friday morning to take more shots at his old team. This time, Scandrick’s scathing commentary was directed at the Dallas Cowboys. He proclaimed they aren’t a “good football team right now” and there is a “lot of finger-pointing” going on in Dallas.

“They ain’t a good football team right now. They aren’t playing good football,” Scandrick told FS1. “I don’t see any positives there.”

Nothing positive coming out of this team. They have no identity. @undisputed pic.twitter.com/eJJNfTcW6B — Orlando Scandrick (@OScandrick) December 6, 2019

Scandrick also made sure to get a jab in on the Eagles, just for good measure.

“I am not going Philly,” Scandrick said. “I think that Philly is a mess. Dallas is the smaller of the mess.”

Eagles Tickets Plummet for Monday Night Football Game

The last time the Eagles played a home game ticket prices were way lower than normal. They have surprisingly dipped even lower for the Giants game.

Their prime-time matchup on “Monday Night Football” actually means something, in terms of deciding which struggling team — Dallas or Philadelphia — wins the NFC East. However, the ticket prices aren’t showing that as an average Upper-Level Sideline seat was selling for $49 on StubHub (as of Friday afternoon).

It is supposed to rain on Monday night, with a 94-percent chance of precipitation around kickoff despite warmer temperatures in the 58-degree range. The ticket prices will likely spike back up. Maybe.

