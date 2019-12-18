Lane Johnson Sounds Off on Another Pro Bowl Snub

The Eagles should be pretty confident in their five Pro-Bowl selections. There may be two or three guys that got snubbed — and one, in particular, isn’t taking it well.

Lane Johnson, in typical Lane Johnson fashion, took to social media to remind everyone that he’s still the best right tackle in football. In two separate posts, Johnson questioned the voters. First, he posted the “thinking face” emoji and then added: “No right tackle love, @NFL? You’ll see… 😤”

The tackles selected over Johnson are the Packers’ David Bakhtiari, the Cowboys’ Tyron Smith and the Saints’ Terron Armstead. As Johnson noted, all three players are left tackles so the NFL decided not to pick any right tackles.

In fact, there was only one right tackle picked across both conferences in the Raiders’ Trent Brown. Left tackle has always been at a premium, so it’s not shocking. These all-star teams are more for show than for substance.

Johnson has spoken pretty openly about getting snubbed in previous years. He made the team in 2017 and was added as an alternate in 2018 after being snubbed by the voters. He understands. Kind of.

“I feel there is no Pro Bowl for right tackles. It’s all left tackles,” Johnson told the Eagles’ official website last year. “I feel like the only reason I made it last year, and I still wasn’t starting, was because we were winning. But, it’s not just me. It’s other right tackles. That’s what bothers me the most, seeing all of these players not getting the recognition they deserve”

Was Carson Wentz Snubbed for Pro Bowl?

There was a small faction of fans rushing to get Carson Wentz in the Pro Bowl. The quarterback hasn’t had the wins (until recently) but he does have the numbers.

His 25 touchdowns rank seventh-best in the NFL, plus his seven interceptions have helped him earn one of the best touchdown-to-giveaway ratios in football. Yes, you could make the argument that Wentz belongs in Orlando.

The NFC quarterbacks are Russell Wilson, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers. Tough list to crack. Wentz does have a better total quarterback rating and completion percentage than Rodgers. He also has better overall numbers than Brees, although the Saints quarterback missed five games due to injury.

The other Eagles player with a legitimate gripe at missing out may be Miles Sanders. The rookie running back has 1,434 all-purpose yards, good for ninth-best in the NFL.

Eagles Get Five Players on Pro-Bowl Roster

The Eagles will send five players to the Pro Bowl in Orlando. It’s a big number for a squad in danger of missing the playoffs.

The team will send three offensive starters, plus a defensive starter and one special-teams player to the annual all-star game on Jan. 26. The players were selected by a respected panel of fans, coaches and peers.

The following Eagles made the squad: right guard Brandon Brooks, center Jason Kelce, tight end Zach Ertz, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and long snapper Rick Lovato.

This won’t be the first rodeo for many of these well-deserving Eagles players. Brooks qualified for his third consecutive Pro Bowl, the most selections for any guard in Eagles history. Cox will be making his fifth straight appearance and Ertz has 84 receptions for 888 yards and six touchdowns as he makes his third straight Pro-Bowl team.

Kelce makes his third appearance and first since 2016. Lovato will be making his first appearance in the all-star game, right on the heels of signing a lucrative contract extension through 2023.

