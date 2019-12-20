Eagles Injury Report: Team May Shut Down Disappointing WR

Doug Pederson dropped an interesting nugget about one problematic wide receiver. He may be done for the year.

According to the head coach, the Eagles are considering shutting down Nelson Agholor for the remainder of the season. He has been in a well-publicized “stalemate” with his knee ever since Oct. 13. Agholor had been struggling all year and now he has been replaced in the slot by former practice-squad member Greg Ward. The latter is the favorite player of Pederson’s wife.

“It’s [Agholor’s knee injury] the real deal. That’s a conversation we need to have at the end,” the coach said of Agholor.

Pederson expressed supreme confidence in moving forward with the young receivers on the roster, guys like Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis. They really have no other choice at this point. Plus, it’s an opportunity for the team to evaluate for the future.

“Throw ’em out there, seriously, throw ’em out there,” Pederson told reporters. “You can’t go back to Alshon or Nelly or DeSean. They get to grow up in a hurry. It’s good for them. It’s good for us because we get to see exactly what we have.”

Meanwhile, Arcega-Whiteside appears to be fine. The rookie receiver popped up on the team’s injury report on Thursday but it was merely a precautionary measure. Pederson said he “felt something” in his foot but the injury isn’t serious. He is expected to play.

In addition, defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) are both “trending in the right direction.” Pederson said Barnett would practice on Friday, although Johnson is more of a question mark. The Eagles remain “optimistic” that Johnson can play versus Dallas.

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/D6DB111TXM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 19, 2019

Eagles Need Home Crowd to Show Up on Sunday

It’s a pretty obvious point but one that needs mentioning. Again and again.

The Eagles need the support of the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Head coach Doug Pederson reminisced about his first year in Philadelphia when the Eagles were sitting at 5-9 and had two home games against the Giants and Cowboys left on the schedule. The Eagles finished 7-9.

"Our fans show up every single week. It was a great crowd yesterday and they were loud. They come out to support through the good and the bad." – Doug Pederson on Eagles fans — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) November 26, 2018

“The crowd showed up and helped us win both of those games,” Pederson told reporters. “They were such an impact in helping us win those games and that’s what our players also feed off of. They [Eagles fans] are in the stands at kickoff and they are there at the end of the game. We’re going to need that this week. We’re going to need everybody in there loud and we’re going to need everybody at the end — yelling, screaming, doing whatever they can to disrupt.”

Get in your seats early. Kickoff is slated for 4:25 p.m. at the Linc.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!