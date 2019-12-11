Eagles Likely to Promote WR from Practice Squad: Report

Marken Michel? Robert Davis? Marcus Green? The Eagles are about to play Russian roulette with their practice squad.

According to NFL Insider Adam Caplan, the team didn’t work out any free-agent wide receiver on Tuesday afternoon and they’ll likely promote someone from their practice squad.

It was a move hinted at by Doug Pederson at his day-after press conference when the coach said he was comfortable with the players they had in-house. The team will have an extra roster spot after they place Alshon Jeffery on IR.

The list of waiver-wire players has been exhausted in this space, ranging in scope from Antonio Brown to Jordan Matthews. This time, Philadelphia seems intent on promoting from within and emptying the cupboard. Davis is perhaps the most interesting name considering his combination of blazing speed and real-game experience.

“At wide receiver, we definitely have a couple guys on practice squad if we need to make a move,” Pederson told reporters. “Obviously, as you know, we could look outside the building if we need to. We’re going to work through that today and try to get something in place here pretty quick, and we’re back on the field tomorrow.”

However, the smart money would be on Michel. He’s a guy the coaching staff really liked during training camp and nearly kept on the 53-man roster. Michel was a productive player in the preseason and hauled in a 75-yard touchdown.

Of course, the Eagles would be wise to keep Joshua Perkins in the mix on offense. The tight end was used as a wide receiver in 11-personnel sets and looked comfortable. Very comfortable. Perkins hauled in five catches for 37 yards, including a 13-yarder, in the Eagles’ 23-17 season-saving victory.

Looking at Other Two Practice Squad Receivers

Robert Davis

The Redskins waived Davis after a Week 4 loss in which the 6-foot-3 burner started in place of an injured Terry McLarin. In fact, Davis saw 43.1 percent of the offensive snaps in the loss only to get his walking papers shortly after the game. The Georgia State product was coming off an impressive preseason where he hauled in three catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns in four games. Many were surprised he cleared waivers after the Redskins cut him on Oct. 1.

The Eagles claimed Davis and haven’t utilized him at all, aside from throwing to him during wide-receiver drills at practice. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2017 after finishing as Georgia State’s all-time leader in receptions (222) and receiving yards (3,391). He ranks second there in touchdowns with 17. Davis ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds at the NFL Combine and has gone on record as saying he relishes being a “guy that can stretch the field.” He also hustles on special teams.

Marcus Green

Green is another sixth-round draft pick that can flat-out fly off the line of scrimmage as evidenced by showing blazing 4.39 speed at his pro day. Sure, he’s slightly undersized at 5-foot-8 but was heavily praised coming out of college as a playmaker and “catch-and-run specialist.” The 23-year-old has never seen a snap in a real NFL game after struggling with fumbling problems in the preseason for the Atlanta Falcons. Still, he saw action in four games and finished with one catch for eight yards. Potential.

The young receiver has been known throughout his career as a dual-threat, thanks to his explosiveness as a kick returner. He led the entire country with a 32.4 yard average on kick returns during his junior year at Louisiana-Monroe, including four kickoff returns for touchdowns. Green left the school with 202 receptions for 2,698 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. Don’t blink.