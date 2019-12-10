Eagles Leading WR Officially Out for Year: Report

Alshon Jeffery is done for the season. The Eagles will have to rely on backups and rookies for their playoff push.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Jeffery’s foot injury is serious and the team has decided to shut the oft-injured receiver down for the year. Thus ends a very disappointing season for the Eagles’ top pass-catcher.

“Alshon is a little more significant (than injured RT Lane Johnson). I am waiting on one more test result later this afternoon,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said during his media availability. “It’s a little more significant with him, and then we have to do a course of action, a plan with him here pretty soon, probably.”

Obviously, those additional test results were troublesome. Rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will take over his starting role in the lineup, with Nelson Agholor (assuming his knee is healthy) moving to the other outside spot. Greg Ward will manage the slot.

The Eagles will most likely make a corresponding roster move to call up either Marken Michel or Robert Davis from the practice squad. They could also decide to continue to use Joshua Perkins as a wide receiver.

Not exactly a surprise but source with knowledge of #Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery’s injury status says his season is over. They’re still gathering opinions about what exactly is wrong with his foot but he’s done for the year. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 10, 2019

Pederson didn’t seem too concerned about his lack of depth at the position. Remember, the Eagles had only two active wide receivers available for the majority of Monday night’s win over the Giants.

Boston Scott, Greg Ward, Josh Perkins, JJ Arcega-Whiteside combined for 228 yards of offense#Eagles pic.twitter.com/aDAzKfDt7U — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 10, 2019

“At wide receiver, we definitely have a couple guys on practice squad if we need to make a move,” Pederson said. “Obviously, as you know, we could look outside the building if we need to. We’re going to work through that today and try to get something in place here pretty quick, and we’re back on the field tomorrow.”