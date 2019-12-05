Ezekiel Elliott Brings GF Halle Woodard to Intimate Family Dinner

Ezekiel Elliott, star running back for the Dallas Cowboys, was scheduled to work on Thanksgiving Day, in which his team suffered a tough at-home loss to the Buffalo Bills, but his family celebrated the holiday together in Texas later that weekend. And included in all the festivities was Elliott’s girlfriend, Halle Woodard.

While the NFL player tends to keep his personal life with Woodard private, Elliot’s mom, Dawn Elliott, can be counted on to deliver fans updates on their relationship. Dawn absolutely adores Woodard, and previously shared on Instagram that she loves her as if she was her own daughter, so it wasn’t too surprising when the entire family invited her to join their fancy post-Thanksgiving dinner outing on November 30.

It’s a big deal to spend the holidays with your significant other’s family, especially when the others in attendance included Elliot’s grandmother, sisters Aaliyah and Lailah, Emily Cochran, Javicz Jones, Britney Lee, and his father Stacy, who also posted a video on Instagram from their celebratory dinner at Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse, which is located in Dallas.

It’s not clear what the Elliott family was celebrating, as it could’ve just been a nice outing capitalizing on the fact that everyone was in the same city, a rare occurrence during football season, but with rumors already swirling that an upcoming wedding was imminent for the Cowboys’ running back, seeing Woodard so comfortably included with all the most important people in his life only added fuel to the fire.

Woodard Was Included In Lailah’ Elliott’s Ladies-Only 21st Birthday Bash

This is far from the first Woodard was included in Elliott’s family’s special celebrations, in fact, she even helped her boyfriend plan his little sister Lailah’s intimate party dinner for her 21st birthday in October. With all the women wearing pink dresses, the ladies-only outing included dinner at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, and on Lailah’s Instagram photos, Woodard leaves comments in which she lovingly refers to her as he “sissy.”

Elliott’s mom captioned photos of Lailah’s big birthday night, which included a sheet cake which featured Lailah’s face she wrote, “We had THE BEST 21st Birthday celebration weekend, in Columbus, OH, for @lailah.elliott! Huge thanks to @ezekielelliott, @halle_woodard and @dgrandolph for putting everything together!”

Dawn’s love for her son’s girlfriend seems to only grow with time. For the past three years, she’s dedicated special birthday posts on Instagram for Woodard. On her 24th birthday Dawn wrote, “She fits right in with the family, and we love having her around.” For Woodard’s most recent birthday Dawn captioned a photo of Elliott’s elusive girlfriend which caused many fans to believe that the couple had secretly eloped.

Dawn wrote, “Happy 26th Birthday to this intelligent and beautiful young lady. She’s not my biological daughter, but I still claim her as mine. Love you bigger than the whole damned sky @halle_woodard! P.S. I need to take more pics of you, because I had to lift these from your ig!”

