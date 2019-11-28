Did Ezekiel Elliott Secretly Marry Girlfriend Halle Woodard?

While Ezekiel Elliott, star running back for the Dallas Cowboys, is unafraid to show big emotions on the field, when it comes to his personal life with girlfriend Halle Woodard, he keeps it all in check. And if it wasn’t for the NFL player’s mom, Dawn Elliott, his fans wouldn’t even know there was a special lady in his life.

However, Dawn, absolutely loves the woman dating her son, and to celebrate Woodard’s birthday on November 24, she posted two photos of her on Instagram with a caption that boldly announced she loves her as if she was her own daughter, which had people wondering in the comments section if Woodard was now Elliott’s wife.

Dawn captioned the photos of Woodard, “Happy 26th Birthday to this intelligent and beautiful young lady. She’s not my biological daughter, but I still claim her as mine. Love you bigger than the whole damned sky @halle_woodard! P.S. I need to take more pics of you, because I had to lift these from your ig!”

Elliott commented on the post with two blue hearts, the most public display of affection the 24-year-old athlete has shown his longtime girlfriend on social media, and his father, Stacy Elliott, even showed some love. He commented, “Happy born day young Goddess! @halle_woodard” with a red-heart emoji.

If Elliot has proposed, there’s no ring evidence in the few photos that haven shared of her on social media. Woodard continues to keep a low profile, and her Instagram page remains private, and Elliott has never shared a photo of her on his social media. So, if the two are planning an upcoming wedding, it will likely be kept under wraps until Dawn breaks the news.

Elliott & Woodard Briefly Broke Up Over the Summer

In May, after getting into an argument with Woodard, the famous running back was detained by police for a scuffle with a security guard at the Electric Daisy Festival in Las Vegas. The couple briefly broke-up afterward, and confirming that they were on “a break,” the two stopped following one another on Instagram.

However, the long-time loves were back together by September. First connected in 2017, the year after Elliott was drafted as the 4th overall pick by the Cowboys out of Ohio State University. Woodard, who graduated from Iowa State University, works as a nurse, bartends at Citizen Dallas, and personal trains at Body Machine Fitness, is now back to following Elliott on Instagram, and vice-versa.

Elliott’s Mom Has Posted Birthday Tributes to Woodard For the Past 3 Years

Not only has Dawn posted sweet birthday posts to Woodard since her 24th birthday, the love she has for her son’s girlfriend only seems to grow with time. On Woodard’s 24th birthday she wrote, “She fits right in with the family, and we love having her around.” Woodard was also recently included in the family’s intimate celebration for Elliott’s little sister Lailah’s 21st birthday, on October 27.

However, Dawn seems to respect his son’s wishes, and refrains from posting photos the two of them in the same picture. Perhaps, if and when Elliott and Woodard get engaged, his mom will finally be able to post a couple photo on Instagram

