Fanatics Cyber Monday: Save 30% on Sports Apparel

Black Friday might be over, but now it’s time for Cyber Monday.

And if you’re a fan of professional, college, and international sports and you’re in still in the buying spirit, then we have some good news for you.

Online sports apparel retailers Fanatics and FansEdge have Cyber Monday deals to get you the newest gear from all of your favorite teams and players at great prices.

Fanatics is offering the following early promotion from Sunday, December 1, 2019, to Tuesday, December 3, 2019: 30 percent off all orders when using code MONDAY when checking out. NFL Pro Line, Fanatics Branded, and Majestic apparel with be discounted 35 percent.

Browse all Fanatics Cyber Monday Deals.

Fanatics does have thousands of other officially licensed items such as shirts, hoodies, hats, jackets, collectibles, household items and more for all major sports teams, colleges, and individual sports like golf, NASCAR and UFC. And there are plenty of products for men, women, and children.

FansEdge is also having early Cyber Monday deals on their products. To activate those deals, use promo code CYBERSAVE at checkout.

Check out all the Cyber Monday deals at FansEdge.

What is Fanatics?

Fanatics is an online sports merchandise retailer who offers officially licensed products for the major professional sports leagues as well as the U.S. Olympic Team and the NCAA, among others. Along with its sister website, FansEdge, they specialize in apparel and memorabilia.

What Professional Leagues are Fanatics Affiliated With?

Fanatics operates the commerce parts of the websites for the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, NASCAR, UFC, and MLS.

They also sell gear and apparel for the NCAA, many International Soccer Clubs and National Teams, and E-Sports.

What Kind of Apparel Does Fanatics Sell?

Fanatics specializes in all sorts of gear, including jerseys, T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, jackets, sweaters, polos, footwear, and much more. Everything a fan could ask for. There are literally thousands and thousands of items for men, women, and kids.

But clothing is just the beginning. Fanatics also has a plethora of other types of merchandise like home and office decor, party and tailgate necessities, signed collectible memorabilia, auto accessories, and even items for your sports-crazed pet.

