Green Bay Packers Send Lions’ Marvin Jones Condolences After Son’s Death

Detroit Lions’ star Marvin Jones Jr. was a father of five before his youngest son, Marlo Jones, passed away on December 27. The 29-year-old wide receiver, who’s married to wife Jazmyn Jones, posted the devastating news via Instagram. Marlo was 6 months old.

Jones and Jazmyn’s four other children are named Mareon, Murrell, Marvin Jones III, and Mya. The wide-receiver said being Dad “the best job in the world,” when he posted on Instagram a series of photos with his kids on Father’s Day. The family split their time between Detroit and their home in San Diego.

Jones will not be playing in the team’s final game on Sunday against Green Bay on Sunday. However, prior to the match-up, the Packers sent a message to Jones and his family. The team’s official Twitter account wrote, “Our deepest sympathies go out to the Jones family & the Lions organization during this difficult time.”

Our deepest sympathies go out to the Jones family & the Lions organization during this difficult time. https://t.co/ogWBl3eiyj — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 29, 2019

While the Lions (3-11_ are out of playoff contention, the Packers (12-3) can clinch a first-round by with a win on December 29.

How Did Marvin Jones’ Son Die?

Marlo appeared to be completely healthy while the Jones’s celebrated the Christmas holiday a mere two days prior to Marlo’s sudden passing. A cause of death has not yet been released to the public.

Jones, who played college football at UC Berkley shared with his 150K followers on the social media site, “Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son “Marlito” has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words.”

The NFL star, who was first drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2012 Draft, continued on with his moving tribute by writing, “We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.”

Jones Jr. signed on with the Detroit Lions in 2016, after signing a five-year $40 million contract. Before being placed on the IR list with an ankle injury on December 10, he recorded 62 catches for 779 yards and nine touchdowns through the 2019 season.

The Detroit Lions said in a statement following Marlo’s sudden death, “Earlier today we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time. Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support. On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time.”

