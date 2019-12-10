Lions Lose Marvin Jones to Season Ending Injury

The Detroit Lions have lost yet another player to injury during a frustrating 2019 season, and this one is wide receiver Marvin Jones.

Jones has been placed on injured reserve effectively ending his season, the Lions revealed on Tuesday. Detroit signed defensive lineman Frank Herron to the team off the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad as a corresponding move. The news comes just days after Jones was apparently injured late in the game against the Minnesota Vikings with an ankle ailment.

As Justin Rogers of the Detroit News pointed out, Jones was injured on a play late in the game and rolled over fairly painfully. Here’s the play:

Here's the play where Marvin Jones was hurt. Had his leg rolled up on pretty good. pic.twitter.com/LbvvEFflR1 — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) December 10, 2019

In addition to Jones, the Lions have lost quarterback Matthew Stafford, backup quarterback Jeff Driskel and running back Kerryon Johnson off their offense this season in a year which has been as notable for injuries as anything else.

Marvin Jones Dominant for Lions in 2019

Seeing Jones exit with injury is tough for Lions fans. Jones has been fantastic this season for the Lions, and opposite Kenny Golladay, has been one of the top wideouts in the entire game. This season, he’s put up 779 yards and 9 touchdowns, which are solid numbers for Detroit. More than that, he has given the Lions a formidable 1-2 punch with Golladay and has been very dependable this season.

Jones had to prove he could come back off last season’s knee injury which cost him the end of the 2018 season, and he was able to do that with a massive season thus far in 2019. It’s safe to say Jones will continue to put in the good work for the Lions and as a result, should be earning himself love.

It’s unfortunate to say the least that he would get hurt once again, but the focus for Jones will now turn to rehabbing.

Lions Offense Draws Rave Reviews From Marvin Jones

As for the offense as a whole under Darrell Bevell, Jones said earlier this year he was happy with what he has seen so far and admits he loves the offense that Bevell is running. That’s true for his teammates in the room as well, who were able to see the group finally reach some of their potential very early on before things got a little crazy.

“We love it in our room. No complaints. He’s a great mind, he’s done it for a while and he’s had great success so we want to continue that,” he said.

Early this season, the Lions maintained a top 10 offense in the NFL between the run and the pass and have seen exceptional balance between both groups. After struggling with those elements for decades, finally, there is some hope that the Lions might have found an offense which can be sustained and can help them be successful.

The frustrating part is seeing Jones exit once again with injury, but the good news is he was feeling comfortable within his new offense and dominating at times along the way.

