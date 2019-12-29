Marvin Jones’ Son Marlo Dies Suddenly

Marvin Jones’ youngest son, Marlo, has died suddenly, the Detroit Lions wide receiver confirmed in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” he wrote, sharing a photo of the adorable child, which you can see later in this article.

“It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth,” the post continued.

“You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) ☺️. We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings 👼🏽👼🏽”

The cause of death was not clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Detroit Lions Confirmed Marlo’s Sudden Passing & Praised Marvin & His Wife Jazmyn for Their Love of Family

Statement from the #Lions on the passing of Marvin Jones’ son. Awful. pic.twitter.com/L5LertjSRi — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 29, 2019

In a statement, the Detroit Lions confirmed the sad news, writing, “Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time. Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community.”

Marvin Jones Is a Father of Five Children & Described His Family as His ‘Whole Heart’

Just a few days ago, for Christmas, Marvin posted a video showing his entire family together and looking happy. On Twitter, Marvin Jones Jr. describes himself as “Husband. Father of 5. Business Owner. Singer. Spanish Speaker. NFL Wide Receiver. Blessed.”

Marvin frequently posts about his wife and children on his social media accounts. He recently described his family as his “whole heart.”

In fact, he recently partnered with Pampers to get more changing stations in public restrooms.