Jets Star Le’Veon Bell Trolls NFL Over Random Drug Test

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter on Friday morning to make a statement to the NFL. The 27-year-old star tweeted a photo of an HGH blood test notice from the league that was taped to his locker. Bell tagged the official NFL Twitter account with the caption “I bet I don’t” with a few crying laughter emojis.

According to New York Daily News reporter Manish Mehta, a fire alarm also interrupted the normal workflow at Jets headquarters this morning.

Adam Gase’s morning press conference shut down after one minute after a fire alarm goes off. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) December 27, 2019

READ NEXT: ets HC Adam Gase’s Response to Critics: ‘I’m Rich as F**k’

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata