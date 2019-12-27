Jets Star Le’Veon Bell Trolls NFL Over Random Drug Test

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter on Friday morning to make a statement to the NFL. The 27-year-old star tweeted a photo of an HGH blood test notice from the league that was taped to his locker. Bell tagged the official NFL Twitter account with the caption “I bet I don’t” with a few crying laughter emojis.
According to New York Daily News reporter Manish Mehta, a fire alarm also interrupted the normal workflow at Jets headquarters this morning.
