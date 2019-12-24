Jets HC Adam Gase ‘I’m Rich as F**k’ to Fan Criticism

Not much has gone right for the New York Jets this season. From the infamous Adam Gase introductory press conference where the coach seemed to put on his best Scarface impression, to rumors swirling that Gase didn’t want Le’Veon Bell days after signing him to a $52.5M deal, to NFL audio picking up Sam Darnold “seeing ghosts” comments, and much, much more.

However, recent reports out of New York may be the most facepalming worthy comments to come out of the Jets season thus far.

Explotives, Burner Accounts, & Losing: The 2019 NY Jets

As you can expect, most NFL fans don’t like it when their team loses. It’ll get even worse when the favorite team has had just one winning season since 2010. Jets head coach Adam Gase was supposed to be the guy to change that in New York. However, in less than one season, he’s seemed to alienate himself from the die-hard fan base.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Gase has responded to fan’s criticisms this season by simply telling people “I’m rich as f–k.”

To further expand on the cringeworthy tenure under Gase, some within the Jets organization are convinced that either Gase or his family members have burner Twitter accounts, keeping track of what is said of the head coach and defending his honor if need be.

Mehta stated that “Gase didn’t respond to several requests from the News for this story.”

Will Gase Be One & Done in New York?

Adam Gase was brought into New York for one reason and one reason only, to help Sam Darnold blossom into the franchise signal-caller Jets fans have been so desperate for.

Gase has bounced around the league in recent years, time-and-time again convincing teams that he’s the “offensive genius” to help take their organization to the next level. However, his track record shows anything but that, at least from the head coach spot.

Sam Darnold passes the eye-test and still has promise moving forward, but with just one game to go left in 2019, the former USC Trojan has just 40 more passing yards and one more touchdown then he did in his rookie campaign.

Also, are we really surprised by the fact that Le’Veon Bell hasn’t worked out in New York thus far? If you’ve played fantasy football in recent years, you’ve known that this is the same head coach that essentially sabotaged Kenyan Drake’s production in Miami.

The fact that Drake, along with Ryan Tannehill and DeVante Parker, have blossomed into possible franchise cornerstone since escaping Gase, is certainly not the best endorsement for the coach’s pedigree.

Losing has in many ways become the norm for the Jets, however, the way it has occurred this season has somehow been much worse to watch from afar. Players are reportedly tuning out the coach, the same coach that has apparently started a major rift with his own base.

Gase is known for putting on a tough-guy exterior with both the media and his players. That works when you’re Bill Belichick, hell that works if you get a few Ws under your belt, but it’ll get old real quick when you continue to put a mediocre product out on the football field.

