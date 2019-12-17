Lions 2020 Mock Draft Rundown: Top Big Ten Cornerback Generating Buzz

Things have not gotten any better for the Detroit Lions during the 2019 season on the field, so fans are left only to dream of the 2020 NFL Draft as the season drags to the finish line.

Detroit has maintained their hold on a top five pick with last week’s loss, and could only move up higher and higher in the coming days if things go their way in the standings over the final weeks of the year.

So what names are many experts pegging for the Lions this week? Here’s a look at some of the names that pundits have sent Detroit’s way this time around.

Lions Draft Projection, CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson)

Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn. Brown, who’s had a big finish to his season with the Tigers, is one to remember for Detroit according to Wilson. Detroit’s line has been close to the basement of the league in terms of getting after the quarterback and stopping the run. Who better to come in and remedy that than a guy like Brown. As Wilson also says, he would immediately be an upgrade for the Lions up front and is one of the most dynamic interior linemen set to be drafted in 2020.

Career stats so far: 165 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 8 passes defended, 4 fumble recoveries

Lions Draft Projection, ESPN (Todd McShay)

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State. According to McShay in an Insider piece, the Lions have to step up and get themselves a cornerback early on given their intense need at the position moving forward in 2020. He also refers to Okudah’s athleticism and says he is a guy who would project as a potential top cornerback in the league. It’s tough to argue with Detroit’s obvious needs at cornerback, and it will be interesting to see if they value Okudah enough if there in the top five in order to make the selection. Detroit drafting cornerbacks this high hasn’t worked out routinely, but a guy like Okudah could help change that dramatically.

Career stats so far: 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries

Lions Draft Projection, Sports Illustrated (Kevin Hanson)

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State. A similar vote here from Hanson and Sports Illustrated for Okudah to the Lions. Like others have written, Okudah is a potential shut down option for the Lions and a possible No. 1 cornerback of the future in the league. Similarly, as Hanson points out, he could serve as insurance if the team loses Darius Slay after 2020 and cannot reach an extension agreement.

Lions Draft Projection, Walter Football

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State. Another vote here for Okudah to come to the Lions and solidify a major spot of need on the team that has gone unaddressed for some time. As is written on the site, Okudah has size and speed and could project to be a player who is an elite cornerback at the next level. Certainly, that’s something the Lions would have to like to see if they did indeed tap him to be their pick.

