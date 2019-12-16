Lions Stick With High NFL Draft Pick After Week 15 Loss

The Detroit Lions lost another game, but this week, they were not able to gain any ground in the race for a top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Detroit fell to 3-10-1 on the season, and remained slotted within the top five. Thanks to the Washington Redskins’ late collapse, however, they were denied of moving up in the draft standings for yet another week.

Eagles rallied for a win in Washington, so the Lions (3-10-1) will stay put at pick No. 5. The three teams ahead of them are all 3-11. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 15, 2019

In spite of this, though, the Lions did manage to see a positive result in one game. The New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins, leaving them with three wins. That sets up a scenario where the Lions could still theoretically climb as high as the No. 2 pick in the draft providing some things go their way.

As this explains, the Lions can continue their losing ways, they have a good shot to slide further up in the top five given the teams will be facing off in the coming weeks head to head. It’s more than likely that the Lions have done enough to secure a very high selection now, but there is a chance for them to move up even further in the weeks ahead if they keep losing and things go their way.

Recent Lions Draft Results

After a tough 6-10 finish to the 2018 season, Detroit finished with a top 10 pick at No. 8. They were able to snag tight end T.J. Hockenson, who’s been one of the offensive bright spots thus far this season. That proves overall how a painful finish can lead to some better players.

As a whole, Detroit has done a decent job in recent drafts getting talent that can compete on the roster immediately. Last season’s top three picks are playing a major role for the team this season. Names such as Taylor Decker, Kenny Golladay, Jarrad Davis, Graham Glasgow and Tracy Walker are also playing a big role for the team when they are healthy and engaged.

While there have been a few mistakes, Quinn has done a decent job to identify talent with some of the picks he has made thus far during his tenure in the Motor City. Another high pick next year could give him a chance at adding another impact player to the squad.

Should Lions Keep Tanking to Finish 2019?

The Lions are in an interesting predicament. Matthew Stafford has a painful back injury he’s fighting that might not be as debilitating long term as it initially sounded. As a result, Stafford could return in a few weeks to give the team some much needed juice, even though he probably shouldn’t. Do the Lions still have a shot at the playoffs? With three teams ahead of them in the NFC North and other contenders with better records, the hopes would seemingly on the surface be slim at this point, meaning many will contend the team should decide to tank for the chances of a better draft selection.

Detroit isn’t likely to outwardly give up on their 2019 season with the sole purpose of the 2020 draft even if it makes sense, but should the team keep losing, a higher pick is merely another advantage of some short term pain. This coming season, the Lions could use more defensive help most of all in addition to some depth at wide receiver, quarterback, running back and along the offensive line.

As it stands today, Detroit has seven picks in the 2020 draft. They added an extra fifth round selection after dealing Quandre Diggs this past trade deadline. Detroit traded a 2020 seventh round pick for Eli Harold entering the 2018 season.

While many things can and will change, for now, Detroit’s selection remains the same after Week 15.

