Lions Have Great Odds at Top Selection in 2020 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have struggled in 2019, and with an elongated losing streak, the one positive the team has is chasing a top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

That’s the good news for Lions fans who are tired of the losing and looking for an outlet. The even better news? With all the losing over the last few months, the Lions have nearly guaranteed themselves a shot at a top selection this year.

According to ESPN’s FPI metric, Detroit has a great chance at a top five pick in 2020. In fact, a top selection is nearly a guarantee from where they sit. According to a recent look at the metric, Detroit has a 50.9% chance to land a top five selection. In terms of a top 10 selection, the odds are even greater. The Lions are 95.4% to land a pick from 1-10.

Detroit trails only the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins in the draft order. Ironically, the Dolphins play the Giants and Bengals while the Redskins will play the Giants down the stretch, so there is plenty of opportunity for things to change for the Lions between now and the end of the season in three weeks.

Obviously, to keep climbing higher, the Lions have to keep losing themselves. With all the injuries and trouble they have, that might not be too difficult for the team to accomplish.

Recent Lions Draft Results

After a tough 6-10 finish to the 2018 season, Detroit finished with a top 10 pick at No. 8. They were able to snag tight end T.J. Hockenson, who’s been one of the offensive bright spots thus far this season. That proves overall how a painful finish can lead to some better players.

As a whole, Detroit has done a decent job in recent drafts getting talent that can compete on the roster immediately. Last season’s top three picks are playing a major role for the team this season. Names such as Taylor Decker, Kenny Golladay, Jarrad Davis, Graham Glasgow and Tracy Walker are also playing a big role for the team when they are healthy and engaged.

While there have been a few mistakes, Quinn has done a decent job to identify talent with some of the picks he has made thus far during his tenure in the Motor City. Another high pick next year could give him a chance at adding another impact player to the squad.

Should Lions Keep Tanking to Finish 2019?

The Lions are in an interesting predicament. Matthew Stafford has a painful back injury he’s fighting that might not be as debilitating long term as it initially sounded. As a result, Stafford could return in a few weeks to give the team some much needed juice, even though he probably shouldn’t. Do the Lions still have a shot at the playoffs? With three teams ahead of them in the NFC North and other contenders with better records, the hopes would seemingly on the surface be slim at this point, meaning many will contend the team should decide to tank for the chances of a better draft selection.

Detroit isn’t likely to outwardly give up on their 2019 season with the sole purpose of the 2020 draft even if it makes sense, but should the team keep losing, a higher pick is merely another advantage of some short term pain. This coming season, the Lions could use more defensive help most of all in addition to some depth at wide receiver, quarterback, running back and along the offensive line.

As it stands today, Detroit has seven picks in the 2020 draft. They added an extra fifth round selection after dealing Quandre Diggs this past trade deadline. Detroit traded a 2020 seventh round pick for Eli Harold entering the 2018 season.

While many things can and will change, for now, Detroit’s own selections are trending to be on the higher side for next year, and it seems a safe bet that the Lions will be picking high once again.

READ NEXT: Examining Lions Biggest Needs for 2020 NFL Draft