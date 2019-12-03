Lions’ David Blough to Wear Special Cleats on Sunday [LOOK]

David Blough made a quick first impression for the Detroit Lions in 2019 after just one game, and now that he will be set to start again this week, the quarterback will make an even bigger statement with his cleats.

This year, for the My Cause, My Cleats campaign, Blough revealed he will be supporting The V Foundation, and will also feature an image of Tyler Trent along with the phrase “Tyler Strong.”

Here’s a look at the special tribute from Blough to one of his best friends and a wonderful cause:

Blough had plenty of success in his first start for the Lions, putting up 2 touchdowns and 280 yards passing. The rookie showed impressive poise in the pocket and did a great job to distribute the ball and show promise.

Thanks to this, Blough’s star might only be getting set to shine in the league.

David Blough Played at Purdue

Coming out of Carrollton, Texas, Blough was a three star recruit that selected Purdue over a host of offers from teams such as Memphis and New Mexico State. after paying his dues for a few seasons, Blough took over as the team’s starter and had some up and down years. As a whole, he finished his Purdue career with 9,550 passing yards and 69 touchdowns, which were some pretty impressive totals.

In his final season with the Boilermakers in 2018, Blough threw for a school record 572 passing yards in a game, which is notable considering Drew Brees also played at Purdue and threw plenty of passes with the team through the years.

David Blough Gave a Moving Tribute to Tyler Trent

Trent, a Purdue fan who was notably fighting bone cancer, lost his life but inspired plenty along the way including Blough, who was a quarterback during the season Trent gained in notoriety. The two had a special relationship, and Blough spoke at Trent’s funeral in what was a very moving moment.

David Blough, @BoilerFootball QB, remembered some of his favorite times with Tyler Trent at his memorial service. #TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/WcU1VccBX2 — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2019

Blough and Trent had a friendship which led the duo to appear together at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show in Florida, and as Blough explained in a piece by Mike Carmin of Lafayette Journal & Courier. Here’s a look at what was written:

While Trent was clearly the star of the show, receiving a standing ovation from several of the top players and coaches in the game, it was the behind-the-scenes conversations with his family that Blough carries with him. “Just getting to share conversations with his dad, his two brothers, his mom and talking to Tyler himself after everything they’ve been through and their spirit and how encouraging they are and how they want to share their wisdom and what they’ve learned, it’s absolutely unbelievable,” Blough said. “He’s incredibly deserving of the award and his family is as humble as they come. That’s what makes it special. They would never ask for the treatment that we got but they deserve it.”

A glimpse inside what was a very special relationship the quarterback carries with him.

Now, Blough will get to honor Trent’s memory and help in the fight for others as he plays a starting role in the NFL.

