Lions’ Matthew Stafford Explains Expectations off Injury

As it turned out, Matthew Stafford never returned for the Detroit Lions in 2019 after the back injury which halted his season, but the good news is the quarterback doesn’t expect to miss any time as a result of the ailment.

Speaking following the Lions finishing out the 2019 season, Stafford said that he didn’t anticipate missing offseason time as a result of the injury, and said he would be good to go for 2020.

Stafford said he'll definitely be ready to go when the offseason program begins. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) December 30, 2019

Additionally, Stafford admitted that while folks on the outside might be concerned with what’s happened to him, he feels good and isn’t worried about the injury, since he is the one who has to live with it.

To what he'd say to concerned fans, Stafford said he's not concerned about it and he's the one living with his back. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) December 30, 2019

Obviously, this is a plus for the Lions, who need health in 2020 more than anything, and it starts with Stafford.

Matthew Stafford’s Injury

Listed on the report with a hip and back ailment in November, Stafford picked up the back injury while playing the Oakland Raiders. The hip trouble had been lingering since the Kansas City game, but Stafford had found a way to play through the pain of that, and was actually looking better on the injury report in the weeks since. The back injury limited him in practice most of the week leading up to the Chicago game, casting doubt on whether he’d actually play. Reports in the hours before hinted Stafford could be in trouble, and the decision was quickly made to sit him down on Sunday morning ahead of the game against the Bears.

Late last season, Stafford dealt with broken bones in his back as well and played through the pain, and the back injury in consecutive seasons has become a troubling trend for the quarterback. With the Lions depending on Stafford in not just the present but the future, they will have to be careful about how they proceed in this case.

The good news now? Stafford has plenty of time to get rested and right ahead of the 2020 season, and it doesn’t seem as if he’s going to be at risk of missing any time moving forward.

Matthew Stafford’s 2019 Stats

Doing his best to try and shift the narrative from those who are negative about him, Stafford was on a tear most of 2019 prior to injury, putting up more touchdowns than interceptions while also going well over 1,000 yards already on the young season. He’s played consistent and looks the part of a guy who is ready to make the 30s the best years of his career. The Lions also have a better offense under Stafford now, as they are being led by Darrell Bevell, a guy who has worked with elite quarterbacks and elite offenses before.

This season, Stafford’s play has been a breath of fresh air for the team, and they’ve needed him playing well to have the respectable start they have had thus far. It seems the team’s new offense, which is putting up numbers and popular in the locker room, is suiting its quarterback well. Mistakes have been limited and the big plays have come more freely and frequently.

Stafford seems to be on the right track toward getting the Lions over the hump. The hope for fans is that he has a quick recovery and can get back soon for a team that badly needs him on the field.

The hope is Stafford can win big for the team, as he routinely puts in the hard work on and off the field both when he is healthy and dinged up.

READ NEXT: Lions Defense Finishes Amongst NFL’s Worst in 2019